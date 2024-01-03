Wednesday, January 03, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Redmi Note 13 5G Series launching on January 4: Here are 5 confirmed features of the handset

Redmi Note 13 5G Series launching on January 4: Here are 5 confirmed features of the handset

Xiaomi is all set to debut the Redmi Note 13 5G series which will have three variants- the Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro Max. Here we bring to you some of the confirmed features of the upcoming devices.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2024 15:55 IST
REDMI NOTE 13 5g
Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi Note 13 5G series

In the first week of the year, smartphone companies are working towards bringing the excitement up by launching their new series. Two smartphone players- Redmi and Vivo are set to unleash their latest models tomorrow- on January 4. Xiaomi is all set to debut the Redmi Note 13 5G series which will have three variants- the Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro Max. Here we bring to you some of the confirmed features of the upcoming devices.

Display

The Redmi Note 13 5G series will come with super-thin bezels and as per the teasers, the handset will feature an AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Design and colour

The company has been teasing to show a delightful palette of pastel shades for the Note 13 Pro and Note 13 Pro+ models. The company may also unleash the purple colour variants and further emphasise the slim profile of the series, with a thickness of just 7.6 mm and 173.5 grams in weight. 

The Redmi Note 13 5G will be available in an Arctic White colour variants (no confirmed word for the other variants for this colour).

Camera capabilities

The Redmi Note 13 5G series will be launched with a 108-megapixel triple camera setup.

Processor

The Redmi Note 13 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, and will further support up to 20GB RAM. 

Related Stories
Redmi Note 11- Beauty with Glitter– First Look and Impression

Redmi Note 11- Beauty with Glitter– First Look and Impression

Redmi Note 11 Review: Long Battery Life along with Good Looks

Redmi Note 11 Review: Long Battery Life along with Good Looks

Redmi Note 12 Series to launch on January 5: Everything you need to know

Redmi Note 12 Series to launch on January 5: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi launches three new Redmi Note 12 devices in India- Know everything

Xiaomi launches three new Redmi Note 12 devices in India- Know everything

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G: Quick Review- Good device under Rs 20,000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G: Quick Review- Good device under Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ are expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

Turbo Charging 

Though the battery size is yet to be officially disclosed by the company, Xiaomi has assured that the Redmi Note 13 5G series will feature 33W turbo-charging support. The teaser suggests that Mi Turbo-charge will enable the battery to go from 0 to 100% in 33 minutes.

ALSO READ: Most anticipated gadgets set to launch in 2024

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News