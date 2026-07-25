Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with typhoid, says fight will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

New Delhi:

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, on Saturday, provided an update on his health, saying that he has contracted typhoid but vowed that the ongoing nationwide demonstrations seeking the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will continue unabated. In a video message on X, Abhijeet Dipke emphasised that his medical condition will not halt the protests, reaffirming his commitment to the ongoing agitation."Have been diagnosed with typhoid, but the fight will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he said.

Dipke extends his gratitude to participants at Jantar Mantar

After the widespread demonstrations organised across the country, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, via a video further extended his gratitude to participants nationwide for protesting peacefully and making the move a notable success.

"I really want to thank all the cockroaches protesting peacefully nationwide, and congratulations to all for making this movement a success," he expressed.

Dipke says protest will contiue till Pradhan resigns

Meanwhile, on Friday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, following social activist Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his 26-day hunger strike, asserted that the party's agitation will persist until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down from his post.

Speaking to reportershe expressed relief over Wangchuk's health but remained firm on the movement's primary demand regarding accountability for examination irregularities.

"Our protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We are very happy and relieved that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike, as it had been over 26 days. His life is extremely precious to this country," Dipke told reporters.

He reiterated the party's stance on negotiations with the Centre and emphasised that any dialogue must occur on neutral ground. "Our demonstration will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan steps down. Any meeting must take place at a neutral location or venue. Nothing less than the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan will be accepted," he added.

Security arrangements intensified across Delhi

In the meantime, security arrangements have been intensified further across the national capital ahead of the weekend, with Delhi Police installing additional layers of barricades at key locations and reinforcing them with heavy-duty chains to prevent attempts to breach security cordons, officials said on Saturday.

The move follows the raging protest in Delhi by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak, with police expecting a larger turnout of protesters through the weekend.

According to police sources, multiple rows of iron barricades have been placed on the sensitive stretches in the New Delhi district, particularly in and around the Jantar Mantar protest site and other strategic locations.

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