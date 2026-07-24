PM Modi, Abhijeet Dipke react as Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike; CJP vows to continue protest

New Delhi:

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Thursday night. The fast was called off in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, along with senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, following discussions over the way forward. Announcing his decision on X, Wangchuk shared a photograph from the hospital and confirmed that he had finally broken his fast after nearly four weeks of protest. "Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days," he added.

What did Wangchuk say?

Explaining the circumstances behind ending the fast, Wangchuk said the decision came after prolonged negotiations on multiple conditions. He also referred to growing concerns over the possibility of violence across the country. He said that 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had either visited him or signed letters urging him to call off the hunger strike. "Earlier 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile, I urge you all to stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere, he stated.

Wangchuk added that he would soon release a separate video explaining the conditions that led to the decision and appealed to supporters to ensure that protests remain peaceful.

PM Modi responds after Wangchuk ends fast

The development came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the issue of stricter action against paper leaks would be discussed during the Cabinet meeting on Friday. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the government had already initiated tough action after the paper leak controversy surfaced, adding that several accused had been arrested and sent to jail. Reacting to Wangchuk ending his fast, Modi wished him a speedy recovery and urged him to follow medical advice.

"I urge Sonam ji to follow her routine as per the doctors' advice and regain her old weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy."

Dipke thanks Wangchuk, says protest will continue

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke welcomed Wangchuk's decision to end the hunger strike and described his protest as a moment that stirred the conscience of the nation. "We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country," he said. However, Dipke made it clear that the party's agitation was far from over. He said the CJP would continue its peaceful protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue.

Nationwide protest call remains in place

Despite Wangchuk ending his fast, the Cockroach Janata Party reiterated its call for nationwide peaceful demonstrations on Friday. The party has asked supporters across the country to participate in protests demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. The protest call comes amid continued political pressure over the examination leak issue, which has triggered widespread debate over the integrity of the country's competitive examination system.

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