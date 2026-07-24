CJP responds to PM Modi's message: 'Remove Dharmendra Pradhan, that's the strictest action you can take'

New Delhi:

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a bill providing for stringent action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday said the "strictest action" the government could take against examination irregularities was to remove Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, in response to the prime minister's remarks, said, "Modi ji, remove Dharmendra Pradhan tomorrow. That's the strictest action you can take."

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also reacted to the prime minister's announcement by taking to X to share an image of a man locking the gate of a compound with no boundary walls, in an apparent swipe at the proposed legislation.

PM Modi says several steps taken after allegations of NEET paper leak surfaced

Prime Minister Modi announced on Thursday that a bill providing for strong action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament next week after being cleared by the Union Cabinet.

He said the government had already taken several steps after allegations of the NEET paper leak surfaced, including setting up fast-track courts, and asserted that those responsible have been arrested and jailed.

Sonam Wangchuk ends indefinite hunger strike

In a late night development, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his indefinite hunger strike after the government assured him that his demands would be met. He announced the end of his fast after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram around Thursday midnight and conveyed the government's assurances.

"Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda, Dr Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, I finally broke my fast after 26 days," Wangchuk said in a post on X.

PM Modi urges Wangchuk to follow his daily routine to regain health

After Wangchuk announced the end of his hunger strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, "I urge Sonam ji to follow his daily routine as advised by the doctors and regain his weight as soon as possible." "I pray to the Almighty that Sonam ji remains healthy," the prime minister added.

Reading out the government's assurances to Wangchuk in the presence of his wife Gitanjali Angmo and others at the hospital, Nadda said, "The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those who participated in the march to Parliament on July 20, 2026."

The Union Health Minister further said that the government has already assured discussions in Parliament on paper leaks and education reforms for exams. "Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks," Nadda added.

Wangchuk said that a total of 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging him to break the fast. "This was done after long negotiations on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile, I urge you all to stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere," he said in his post on X.

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Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after 26 days following government's assurance