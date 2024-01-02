Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Most anticipated gadgets set to launch in 2024

Last year was all about the upgradation when we talked about technology- as we witnessed so many smartphones, VR headsets and generative AI making advancements across the world. In 2024, experts have stated that consumer tech companies will be upgrading in every way and making the best out of technology. Here are a few of the expected devices which will be launched this year (based on the anticipation and research):

Vivo X100 Series

Vivo is set to unleash its flagship X100 devices on January 4, which will include two variants- Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro. The handset will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset and smartphones will be equipped with optical improvements when compared to the predecessor X90 series.

Asus ROG Phone 8 and Phone 8 Pro

The game-centric smartphone from Asus is expected to launch on January 9. The new ROG Phone 8 and Phone 8 Pro will come equipped with the essence of ROG laptops for bringing a gaming-centric smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be launched this year, and the tech giant will launch the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra this year. Also, Samsung has further anticipated introducing smartphones with more AI-driven capabilities and the sixth generation of foldable phones in 2024.

Apple iPhone 16 series and iPhone SE 4

2023 was all about the iPhone 15, and Apple is said to launch the iPhone 16 series this year, along with the iPhone SE 4.

The iPhone SE 4 is said to launch in March 2024, which will be offering a toned-down version of the flagship iPhone models. Later in September, the iPhone 16 series is expected, to bring further tweaks and innovations.

Google Pixel Phones with enhanced AI features

Google is also in the race and we are expecting the new and upgraded Pixel smartphone to launch this year, which will stand tall to compete with the next generation of Pixel phones. These devices are anticipated to integrate advanced AI features when compared to the current Pixel lineup.

OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R and Nord series

The company is all set to launch the upcoming OnePlus 12 on January 23, which will be accompanied by the OnePlus 12R. The new handset aims to strengthen its Hasselblad partnership. The company, on the other hand, will launch several Nord series throughout the year.

Realme's GT 5 series and Narzo devices

Realme is expected to launch the new GT 5 series in 2024. Also, the company will keep launching other affordable Narzo range of devices to cater the budget and mid-segment consumers.

Oppo Reno11 series and Find X7 series

Oppo will be launching the Reno11 series, and will further be launching the Find X7 series. As one of the players in the foldable space, the upcoming Find series is expected to unleash the Find N4 in 2024.

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3 is one of the most talked about smartphones, and the reason is the design. In 2024, the third smartphone is expected to come in the 'transparent' theme, exploring various fronts with accessories, apparel and appearance.

Motorola to launch the new Moto Edge series and other affordable 5G smartphone

Motorola will be launching the new Edge series in 2024, and it will be adding more affordable 5G devices. The company will be doing the same to meet the growing demand and the brand might also introduce a new generation of foldable handsets this year which are expected to stand in the affordable range.

