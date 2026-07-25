Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Delhi Police to address media on false information related to protest

New Delhi:

The Central government will hold latest round of talks with the CJP leaders on Saturday over NEET paper leak and the violent clashes that was reported during the student protests. Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, representing the government, and Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, representing the CJP, will meet again at 3:30 pm. The government will respond to the CJP's demand on resination of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

However, ahead of the meeting, the Delhi Police increased security around Jantar Mantar. Several additional barricades were put in place at Jantar Mantar late last night. Furthermore, iron chains have been attached to the barricades to prevent protesters from removing or demolishing them. Moreover, anti-riot vehicles are already deployed around Jantar Mantar.

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