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Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE: Delhi Police to address media on false information related to protest

Written By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

Amid protests at Jantar Mantar, DMRC said 18 metro stations in the national capital will remain closed from 7:30 am until further notice on Saturday due to security concerns.

Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE Updates
Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE Updates Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The Central government will hold latest round of talks with the CJP leaders on Saturday over NEET paper leak and the violent clashes that was reported during the student protests. Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, representing the government, and Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, representing the CJP, will meet again at 3:30 pm. The government will respond to the CJP's demand on resination of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

However, ahead of the meeting, the Delhi Police increased security around Jantar Mantar. Several additional barricades were put in place at Jantar Mantar late last night. Furthermore, iron chains have been attached to the barricades to prevent protesters from removing or demolishing them. Moreover, anti-riot vehicles are already deployed around Jantar Mantar.

Also Read: 

2,500 miscreants with criminal records identified through FRS system at Jantar Mantar, 15 FIRs registered

 
 

Live updates :Jantar Mantar Protest

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  • 11:25 AM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    CJP accuses Delhi Police of blocking food supplies at Jantar Mantar

    In a scathing attack on the Delhi Police, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) accused them on Saturday of preventing people from sending food and assisting demonstrators at the CJP protest site at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. In a post on X, CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat claiming that the Delhi Police have set up checkpoints about 5 km from Jantar Mantar, where students heading to the demonstration are allegedly being detained. "Dear Delhi Police, do whatever you want. You cannot stop people from coming to Jantar Mantar. You cannot stop people from having food. You cannot stop people from helping us. Most importantly, you cannot stop Pradhan's resignation. He is going," Ranka wrote.

  • 11:20 AM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Delhi Police to address media on false information related to protest

    Delhi Police to hold a press briefing today for clarification into the misleading and false information related to Jantar Mantar protest. Police will present their side on false information circulating on social media. DCP Central Rohit Rajbir Singh to address the press briefing: Delhi Police

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Bihar bandh today over NEET paper leak

    Security tightened in Patna as various Left-wing student groups call for Bihar bandh over NEET paper leak and police action on protesting students.

     

  • 10:46 AM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Will give a list of Police personnel who cracked open heads of children: CJP

    "We too will give a list of Police personnel to Delhi Police, who cracked open the heads of children, dragged them on streets, broke the ribs of our volunteers and slapped young girls. We will identify them not through FRS but through public. We will make it public. Let's see what Delhi Police have to say to that," says Cockroach Janta Party National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Delhi Police saying that they have identified over 2000 people with criminal background who had come to Jantar Mantar, with the help of Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras.

  • 10:27 AM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Abhijit Dipke says he has been diagnosed with typhoid

    Abhijit Dipke says he has been diagnosed with typhoid, but the fight will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns!

  • 10:24 AM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    DCP Vineet Kumar and ACP Sharat Chand saved life of ACP Vivek Bhagat during protest

    DCP (IFSO) Vineet Kumar and ACP (Rajouri Garden) Sharat Chand displayed great bravery and saved the life of ACP (Connaught Place) Vivek Bhagat during an attack on him. DCP (IFSO) Vineet Kumar arrived at the scene with his team to rescue ACP Vivek Bhagat, who was surrounded by a mob, and managed to bring him out safely.

    During the rescue operation, a miscreant within the mob attacked Head Constable (HC) Rahul—an operator with the IFSO unit—with a knife, causing an injury to his abdomen.
    The injured HC Rahul was immediately rushed to the hospital, where timely medical treatment saved his life. The incident suggests that armed miscreants may be mingling with the protesters. Just a day earlier, weapons had been recovered from the bags of two individuals during a police check at Jantar Mantar.

    Report: Abhay Parashar 

  • 10:03 AM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    130 Police personnel have been injured in students protest

    Delhi Police Sources said - 130 Police personnel have been injured. 15 FIRs have been registered. About 65 students were injured in the protest. Around 10,000 people on average are present at and around Jantar Mantar, 3000 Police personnel deployed there. With the help of Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras, Delhi Police is identifying anti-social elements coming to Jantar Mantar. Police have identified more than 2000 such people so far who have had criminal records and came to Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police Sources

     

  • 10:01 AM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Liquor shops across Delhi will shut at 8 pm

    Liquor shops across Delhi will shut two hours earlier than usual, at 8 pm instead of 10 pm, until the weekend ends in view of the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar, sources said. The decision follows an unannounced early closure of liquor shops on Thursday that left many customers surprised after they were turned away. "The shops will now close by 8 pm till the weekend. The decision was taken based on the police inputs flagging the prevailing situation due to the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar," a senior Delhi government officer said.

    Central Delhi has witnessed days of protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. Students, gathered under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging he presided over the paper leak, which they say drove many students to die by suicide. On July 20, a Parliament March organised by the CJP turned violent, leaving several protesters and a few police personnel injured.

     

  • 9:58 AM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    We expect written agreement on issues of compensation and legal action: CJP

    CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "We expect to receive a written agreement today on the issues of compensation and legal action. We also expect a response to the core demand of this movement, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan... If Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign, the protest will intensify, and we will soon have to issue another nationwide call for agitation."

  • 9:54 AM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Security tightened around Jantar Mantar

    Security has been tightened around Jantar Mantar, with the Delhi Police erecting extra barricades interlinked with heavy-duty chains and reinforced through welding. These measures come amid protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against the Centre over the NEET paper leak controversy, alongside demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

  • 9:52 AM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    18 metro stations closed in Delhi amid protests

    At least 18 metro stations in the national capital will remain closed from 7:30 am until further notice on Saturday due to security concerns and ongoing student protests near Central Delhi. The closed stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan, and New Delhi.

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Jul 25, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    CJP will decide future strategy after Centre clears stance on Pradhan

    Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists on Saturday said that the organisation would be forced to take a "tough stance" if the government fails to clarify its position on the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Speaking to reporters, CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka noted that his meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh was fruitful. He added that once the government clarifies its stance on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the CJP will decide its future strategy.

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