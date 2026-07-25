'If Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign.. will be forced to opt for tough stance,' CJP's Ranka to Centre

New Delhi:

Ahead of meeting with the Centre today, July 25, Cockroach Janta Party's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said, "If Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign, then let us know; then there is no point in this kind of meeting. We will work on our future strategy... If the government continues this way, then we will be forced to opt for the tough stance.", as reported by news agency ANI.

Regarding NTA's sacking of 47 officials, CJP spokesperson said, "We'll have to look into a lot of details, but we're talking about the same thing again. The ultimate accountability is with the education minister, because he is directly responsible for all the paper leaks and students who committed suicide after the NEET paper leak. He will have to resign. We're constantly discussing other broad reforms... Yesterday, we also submitted a charter of demands to the government. It has been submitted to the government."

Will meet CJP members again: JP Nadda

After meeting with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members on Friday, Union Minister JP Nadda said, "the meeting went on for almost 2 hours...They had 3 main demands and 5 reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them about the discussion we had among the government."

The crucial meeting between the representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the government took place at the Vithalbhai Patel House on Friday as part of efforts to find an amicable solution to the outfit's demands related to exam irregularities.

While the government was represented by Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh, the CJP was represented by its national spokesperson Saurav Das and another youth. This was the third official meeting between the CJP and the government. Nadda and Das, along with another CJP spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka, had attended two back-to-back meetings on July 20 at the minister's residence.

The meeting took place hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike late on Thursday night following government assurances on his key demands. The CJP had earlier declined the government's invitation to hold talks at a minister's residence or office, insisting that discussions should take place at a neutral venue.

CJP says protest will continue untill Pradhan resigns

The outfit has maintained that its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Besides seeking Pradhan's resignation, the outfit has demanded accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, reforms in the education system, Rs 1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak, and withdrawal of all FIRs and legal action against peaceful protesters who participated in the movement.

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