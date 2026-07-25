India's stand-in bowling coach reveals plans around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of second Zimbabwe clash

Harare:

The Indian team is all set to take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides will meet at the Harare Sports Club on July 25th, and both sides will look to put in their best performance in the upcoming game. Ahead of the game, many eyes will once again be set upon 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The youngster amassed 50 runs in 19 deliveries in the first T20I, propelling India to a brilliant win in the clash. Speaking on the same, the Indian team’s stand-in bowling coach Sunil Joshi came forward and talked about the future of Sooryavanshi.

He talked about potentially turning the 15-year-old into an all-rounder and working on his bowling as he moves forward in his career.

"I think the first thing is, let's focus on his batting. He's been sensational and I'm glad that he has done well. This is a happy hunting ground for him. He performed well in the U19 World Cup finals here. He had a good performance yesterday as well. Vaibhav has been very comfortable with his batting. Whenever we get time in his bowling, I'll work with him in the CoE. Whenever we see him bowling well, we'll definitely and quickly focus on that," Sunil Joshi said ahead of the second T20I.

Zimbabwe will be on the lookout for Sooryavanshi ahead of second T20I

India will be taking on Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the ongoing series at the Harare Sports Club on July 25. After a win in the first clash, the Men in Blue have taken the lead in the series, and they will hope to put in another good showing in the second T20I as well.

The first clash of the series completely belonged to Sooryavanshi. Batting first, Zimbabwe posted a total of 125 runs in the first innings of the game, and it was the youngster’s 19-ball half-century that propelled India to a brilliant victory. It could be interesting to see how the visitors fare in the second T20I of the series against Zimbabwe, as they would be looking to clinch the series.

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