Vivo X100 Series launched with upgraded camera and 16GB RAM | Details

Vivo has finally launched its flagship smartphone X100 Series in India. Vivo launched this series in the domestic market i.e. China last year on 14 November 2023. Two smartphones Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro have been launched in this series. Both these smartphones are similar in appearance and come with almost the same features. However, you will see changes in some hardware features of the base variant and Pro model. Vivo has kept the design of the Vivo X90 Series launched last year and this flagship series launched today.

Features of Vivo X100 Series

Display : The Vivo X100 series features a 6.78-inch Full HD Plus LTPO AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1260 pixel resolution.

Processor : Both variants of the smartphone come with a curved display design and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor. The handsets support up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Camera: Talking about Vivo X100 Pro which comes with a triple camera setup, and has a 50MP main shooter with an inch sensor. Apart from this, a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP super wide-angle camera are available. 100x zoom is supported in the phone.

Vivo X100 further has a triple camera setup- a 50MP main shooter, a 64MP telephoto and a 50MP super wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calling, both these devices have a 32MP shooter.

Chipset: This device comes with the V2 imaging chip that has been used in its base model, while its Pro model comes with a V3 chip.

Battery : On the battery front, X100 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. X100 Pro, on the other hand, is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging feature.

Android version: Both the smartphones of this series work on Funtouch OS 14 which is based on Android 14. Apart from this, they also support water and dust-resistant features.

Vivo X100 series price

Storage, RAM and colour: Vivo X100 Pro comes in a single storage variant 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. The price of the phone is Rs 89,999 and it will be launched in only one color option Asteroid Black.

Vivo X100 has been launched in two storage variants – 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. With a starting price of Rs 63,999, the handset’s top variant comes for Rs 69,999. It is available in two colour options - Asteroid Black and Stargaze Blue.

Bank offers:

You will get an additional bonus of up to Rs 8,000 on purchasing both these smartphones through ICICI Bank and SBI cards. This offer will be available on purchasing the phone offline i.e. retail stores. At the same time, a flat discount of 10 per cent or up to Rs 8,000 is being offered on purchasing this phone through HDFC and SBI bank cards. Apart from this, you will also get the benefit of no-cost EMI for 24 months on the purchase of the phone.

