How to hide Instagram stories from certain followers: A quick guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

If you've ever felt hesitant about sharing your Instagram stories with everyone, whether due to privacy concerns or simply wanting a bit more control, Instagram has you covered. You can restrict specific individuals from viewing your stories without adding them to your 'Close Friends' list.

Steps to restrict certain users from viewing your stories

Open Instagram and go to your profile page. Look for the hamburger menu in the top right corner and tap on it. In the menu, choose 'Settings and privacy.' Navigate to 'Who can see your content' and locate 'Hide story and live.' Within this setting, find the specific account you want to restrict and select their account to hide all stories and lives. You can choose multiple accounts at once.

Why It's Useful?

This method provides a tailored approach to controlling who sees your stories without the need for creating a 'Close Friends' list, which might be overwhelming for some. It's a separate and more straightforward way to manage your audience.

Additional Tip - Muting Accounts

If you're not ready to unfollow someone but want to minimise their content on your feed, Instagram allows you to mute accounts. Look for the 'What you see' section in Instagram settings for this feature. It's a practical option to maintain a connection without overwhelming your feed with specific content.

By following these steps, you can curate your Instagram experience, ensuring that your stories are shared with the audience you're most comfortable with. Take control of your social media presence and enjoy a more personalised interaction on Instagram.

ALSO READ | itel A70 smartphone now available on Amazon: Check price, features, and launch deals

ALSO READ | OpenAI's GPT Store opening next week: What it is and what to expect? DEETS inside