Bharti Airtel's Rs 155- Entry level truly unlimited plan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bharti Airtel’s Rs 155 Plan Benefits

Entry-level truly unlimited plan

Bharti Airtel, a major player in the Indian telecom industry, is renowned for its Truly Unlimited Plans catering to prepaid customers. However, for users with minimal phone usage or feature phone users focused primarily on voice benefits, Airtel presents the Rs 155 prepaid plan. This entry-level plan is designed to suit specific usage patterns and preferences. Let's delve into the particulars of the Airtel Rs 155 Entry Level Truly Unlimited Plan, exploring its benefits in August.

Airtel Prepaid Rs 155 recharge plan: Features

The Airtel Rs 155 plan offers users unlimited voice benefits, making it a Truly Unlimited prepaid recharge plan. Users gain access to unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice usage, along with 1GB of high-speed data and 300 SMS. Notably, there's a cap of 100 SMS per day, and once the 300 SMS threshold is crossed, charges of Re 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.50 for STD SMS apply.

Additional perks:

The plan also includes additional perks such as Wynk Music and Free Hellotunes. Post the exhaustion of high-speed data, data usage incurs a charge of 50p/MB. Users who recharged without an active base plan or as a special benefit might receive around 28 days of validity with the Rs 155 plan.

ALSO READ Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd-gen) Review: Premium device, but not for everyone

Validity options:

For those seeking a 28-day or 30-day plan, Airtel offers the Rs 179 Truly Unlimited Plan and the Rs 199 Truly Unlimited Plan, both providing 2GB and 3GB data benefits respectively. Other benefits of these plans remain consistent with the Rs 155 plan.

Airtel Rs 99- unlimited data pack:

While the data benefits of the Rs 155 plan may not be relevant for feature phone users, smartphone users can leverage the bundled 1GB data to stay connected, aligning with their minimalist approach. Airtel has also recently introduced the Rs 99 Unlimited Data pack with a 1-day validity, catering to unforeseen data needs.

ALSO READ: Jio counters rising tariffs with 30 days of free internet and calling

Affordable smartphone experience: Airtel exclusive Poco C51

For basic or feature phone users considering a transition to a budget-friendly 4G smartphone experience, Airtel presents the Airtel Exclusive Poco C51 device. Priced at Rs 5,999, this offering is tailored to meet the needs of such users and their usage requirements.

ALSO READ: Meta's Threads struggles to expand, stalls at 10 million users

Latest Technology News