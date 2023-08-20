Meta's Threads struggles to expand, stalls at 10 million users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meta's Threads stuck at 10 Million users

Threads, the Twitter competitor developed by Meta, experienced a significant decline in its daily active users, according to recent reports. After reaching a peak of around 50,000 daily active users on Android devices in early July, the app's user base now stands at approximately 10 million.

Data from the digital intelligence platform Similarweb indicates that Threads' user numbers represent less than a tenth of Twitter's current usership, which is now referred to as X.

At its launch on July 5, over 10 million users swiftly joined the social media platform within just seven hours, as highlighted by Meta's Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Threads even earned the title of being the most downloaded non-game app on its launch day in a decade, based on data from market intelligence provider Sensor Tower. The app's popularity surged beyond 100 million users.

However, recent developments reveal a decline in user engagement. On average, Threads users now spend merely 2.4 minutes daily on the app, marking an 80% decrease from its peak in early July.

Experts point out that a lack of cultural relevance and core communities has contributed to this drop in engagement. Many users, both celebrities and regular individuals, have ceased posting on the platform.

Kevin Driscoll, an associate professor of Media Studies at the University of Virginia, commented on the app's current state, stating, "When I open it, I see a lot of very generic content that seems to be coming from a team of brand managers or public figures. As opposed to what made Twitter feel exciting and compelling in its heyday, which was a more direct conversation and live responses to things that were unfolding."

Threads initially gained traction by offering a streamlined onboarding process, allowing users to effortlessly import their Instagram information and connect with familiar faces. However, once the initial novelty wore off, users became hesitant to open yet another app on their devices. The fact that Threads initially lacked a desktop counterpart further added to its challenges.

