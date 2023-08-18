Threads enhances following feed by adding Reposts feature

Follow us on Image Source : THREADS The new Reposts feature in Threads enhances user experience in following the feed

Instagram's Threads, under the leadership of Adam Mosseri, is introducing valuable enhancements that promise to enhance user engagement. The platform will soon introduce a "Reposts" tab on profiles, allowing users to conveniently access all their reposted threads in one place. Additionally, Threads is responding to user feedback by incorporating reposts into the Following feed, a feature that will likely streamline content consumption.

Mosseri, in a Threads post, shared these updates, underscoring their significance for users. He also addressed user queries, noting that the development of a desktop web version is a priority, and its release will precede support for foldable devices.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's Founder and CEO, had recently unveiled a suite of features for Threads. These include the direct sharing of posts within Instagram direct messages (DMs), a mention button to facilitate easier tagging within threads, and the ability to include custom alt-text for images and videos.

Not to be outdone, Mosseri also introduced a range of improvements to the platform. Among these is the "Yours likes" feature, enabling users to efficiently review their liked posts. Furthermore, users can now sort the accounts they follow, enhancing their ability to manage and engage with content.

In the previous month, Zuckerberg had unveiled his own set of enhancements for Threads, introducing a 'Following' feed and 'Translations' feature. Impressively, Threads has achieved a milestone by amassing 100 million user sign-ups at a speed unmatched by any other social media platform in history. This achievement underscores the platform's popularity and underscores its potential as a significant player in the social media landscape.

