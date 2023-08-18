Jack Dorsey exits Instagram amid Zuckerberg-Musk social media feud

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey, the former co-founder and CEO of Twitter, has made a surprising move by deleting his Instagram account amidst an escalating social media rivalry between Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk. Dorsey, who now heads Block, announced the deletion of his Instagram account through a post on the decentralized social media platform Nostr. He revealed that he was among the earliest users of Instagram and one of its initial angel investors. His departure has made the @jack handle available on Instagram.

Dorsey's decision to quit Instagram stems from its acquisition by Facebook (now Meta) in 2012. He mentioned that he stopped using the platform after the acquisition, indicating a shift in his social media preferences.

Interestingly, Dorsey's history is intertwined with the origins of Twitter. Odeo, an organization founded in 2005 by Noah Glass and Evan Williams, later transformed into the Obvious Corporation and became the birthplace of Twitter.

In the midst of this, Meta, formerly Facebook, launched its Twitter competitor called Threads on Instagram. Simultaneously, Dorsey-backed Bluesky revealed raising $8 million in a seed round led by Neo, a community-driven firm featuring notable partners like Ali Partovi and Suzanne Xie. Bluesky intends to offer custom domains for users who wish to have distinctive domains as their handles on the platform.

Dorsey's departure from Instagram unfolds against the backdrop of a social media rivalry between tech giants Musk and Zuckerberg. Both personalities have been exchanging remarks and engaging in a virtual face-off, drawing considerable attention from the online community.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the departure of prominent figures like Dorsey from one platform and their participation in innovative endeavours like Bluesky highlight the dynamic nature of the tech industry and the competition among leading players.

Inputs from IANS

