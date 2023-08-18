Friday, August 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Jack Dorsey exits Instagram amid Zuckerberg-Musk social media feud

Jack Dorsey exits Instagram amid Zuckerberg-Musk social media feud

Jack Dorsey, has deleted his Instagram account in the midst of an intensifying social media feud between Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and X's (previously Twitter) Elon Musk. Dorsey, now leading Block, confirmed this move on the decentralized platform Nostr.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2023 13:22 IST
Jack Dorsey, tech news, instagram,
Image Source : FILE Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey, the former co-founder and CEO of Twitter, has made a surprising move by deleting his Instagram account amidst an escalating social media rivalry between Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk. Dorsey, who now heads Block, announced the deletion of his Instagram account through a post on the decentralized social media platform Nostr. He revealed that he was among the earliest users of Instagram and one of its initial angel investors. His departure has made the @jack handle available on Instagram.

Dorsey's decision to quit Instagram stems from its acquisition by Facebook (now Meta) in 2012. He mentioned that he stopped using the platform after the acquisition, indicating a shift in his social media preferences.

Interestingly, Dorsey's history is intertwined with the origins of Twitter. Odeo, an organization founded in 2005 by Noah Glass and Evan Williams, later transformed into the Obvious Corporation and became the birthplace of Twitter.

In the midst of this, Meta, formerly Facebook, launched its Twitter competitor called Threads on Instagram. Simultaneously, Dorsey-backed Bluesky revealed raising $8 million in a seed round led by Neo, a community-driven firm featuring notable partners like Ali Partovi and Suzanne Xie. Bluesky intends to offer custom domains for users who wish to have distinctive domains as their handles on the platform.

ALSO READ Test 'Emergency Alert: Severe' message reveals government's readiness for crisis communication

Dorsey's departure from Instagram unfolds against the backdrop of a social media rivalry between tech giants Musk and Zuckerberg. Both personalities have been exchanging remarks and engaging in a virtual face-off, drawing considerable attention from the online community.

Related Stories
Here's what CEO Parag Agrawal told Twitter employees in his first email

Here's what CEO Parag Agrawal told Twitter employees in his first email

Elon Musk mocks Jack Dorsey's resignation, shares hilarious meme comparing Parag Agrawal to Stalin

Elon Musk mocks Jack Dorsey's resignation, shares hilarious meme comparing Parag Agrawal to Stalin

Jack Dorsey quits Twitter board and will never be the CEO of Twitter ever again

Jack Dorsey quits Twitter board and will never be the CEO of Twitter ever again

Jack Dorsey set to be questioned in connection with Elon Musk's Twitter battle

Jack Dorsey set to be questioned in connection with Elon Musk's Twitter battle

Twitter's u-turn? Elon Musk-led company asking some fired employees to return, say reports

Twitter's u-turn? Elon Musk-led company asking some fired employees to return, say reports

Did Jack Dorsey lie before US Congress? Here's what Elon Musk has to say

Did Jack Dorsey lie before US Congress? Here's what Elon Musk has to say

Jack Dorsey’s net worth drops $526 million after Hindenburg report

Jack Dorsey’s net worth drops $526 million after Hindenburg report

Jack Dorsey loses Twitter Blue tick and launches Bluesky for Android users: Know more

Jack Dorsey loses Twitter Blue tick and launches Bluesky for Android users: Know more

Elon Musk responds to Jack Dorsey's allegations: 'Twitter does not have a choice but...'

Elon Musk responds to Jack Dorsey's allegations: 'Twitter does not have a choice but...'

Bluesky unveils 'Discover' Feed to replace 'What's Hot', focusing on user customization

Bluesky unveils 'Discover' Feed to replace 'What's Hot', focusing on user customization

ALSO READ: Microsoft announces closure of Xbox 360 Store in July 2024

 As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the departure of prominent figures like Dorsey from one platform and their participation in innovative endeavours like Bluesky highlight the dynamic nature of the tech industry and the competition among leading players.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News