Microsoft announces closure of Xbox 360 Store in July 2024

Microsoft has announced its decision to shut down the Xbox 360 Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace by July 2024. This move will result in the discontinuation of purchasing new games, downloadable content (DLC), and other entertainment content from these platforms. The decision was communicated by Dave McCarthy, the Corporate Vice President of Xbox Player Services, in a blog post.

McCarthy stated that starting from July 29, 2024, users will no longer be able to buy new games, DLC, or other content from the Xbox 360 Store or the Xbox 360 Marketplace. This also means that the Microsoft Movies & TV app will cease to function on the Xbox 360 after the same date, rendering TV and movie content inaccessible on the console.

However, users can still continue purchasing games and DLC from these platforms until the shutdown date. McCarthy clarified that the change won't impact players' ability to play games and content they have already purchased. Previously bought Xbox 360 game content will remain playable not only on the Xbox 360 console but also on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S devices through backward compatibility.

McCarthy highlighted the evolution of technology and changing player expectations since the Xbox 360's launch in 2005. The company's focus now lies on making the Xbox Series X|S the premier gaming destination for the present and future.

After the closure, users will still be able to play games they've purchased and engage in multiplayer activities as long as the game's publisher continues to support the online servers.

Recently, the Xbox console brand, owned by Microsoft, introduced a new enforcement strike system. This system educates players about the severity of enforcement actions, the cumulative effects of multiple strikes, and their overall impact on their standing within the gaming community.

