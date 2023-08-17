X introducing Timestamp tagging feature for videos

Follow us on Image Source : X X users to navigate videos easily with new Timestamp tagging

X, previously recognized as Twitter, is gearing up to unveil a fresh "timestamp tagging" capability for videos, as indicated by a screenshot shared by designer Andrea Conway. This upcoming feature will empower users to affix precise timestamps to a post's description, streamlining the process of navigating to specific moments within a video. While no definite rollout date has been disclosed, it remains unclear whether this feature will be accessible exclusively to X Premium subscribers.

Conway addressed user inquiries about additional functionality. She mentioned that, currently, timestamps will only link from posts or replies containing a single video attachment. Users also asked about displaying timestamps during video playback, and Conway hinted at potential refinements in this regard.

X's owner, Elon Musk, expressed his commitment to improving the platform, especially X Pro. In response to user feedback, Musk indicated that they are working on features such as identifying shadowbans and explaining their causes, which he deemed a "high priority."

Recently, Musk shared that immersive video content on X is becoming more impressive. He also highlighted a feature that allows users to sort posts by "Most recent," "Most liked," or "Most engaged with," introduced by Conway last week.

Earlier in the month, X announced that its paid subscribers can opt to hide their checkmarks on accounts. However, it's worth noting that certain features might still reveal their subscription status despite the hidden checkmarks.

As X continues to introduce new features and improvements, the platform aims to enhance user experience and cater to the preferences of its diverse user base

