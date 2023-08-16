Telegram introduces the Stories feature with editable capabilities for all users

Follow us on Image Source : TELEGRAM Stories with editable options now rolling out to All Telegram users

Telegram, the encrypted messaging app, has officially launched its Stories feature for all users, coinciding with the platform's 10th-anniversary celebration. Notably, Telegram's Stories come with a unique twist as users can edit their stories even after they've been posted, a feature not found on platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, or TikTok.

In a significant departure from other social media platforms, Telegram allows users to make real-time updates to any aspect of their story – be it visibility, caption, on-screen text, stickers, or any other element – without needing to delete and repost the story from scratch.

With a user base exceeding 800 million people, Telegram's Stories feature offers a dual-camera mode, customizable privacy settings, flexible duration choices, and more.

The Stories are presented in an expandable section at the top of the screen, ensuring that users can still see their entire chat list and folders. By default, users will see stories from all their contacts on the homepage. However, they can hide stories from specific contacts and send them to archived chats.

Telegram's robust media editor empowers users to enhance their stories with text, drawings, stickers, and location tags. Stories also support captions, enabling users to provide longer text descriptions, tag friends, or add links.

When posting a story, users can choose from four privacy settings: Everyone, My Contacts, Close Friends, and Selected Contacts. The duration of stories can be set for 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours. Additionally, users can post their stories to their profile, arranging them in an appealing grid format, accessible to both old and new connections.

For enhanced privacy, Premium users have the option to activate Stealth Mode, which erases their views from any stories they've opened in the previous 5 minutes and conceals their viewing activity for the next 25 minutes.

Telegram's innovative approach to Stories and its commitment to user control mark a distinct addition to the social media landscape, offering a level of flexibility and customization that sets it apart from its competitors.

