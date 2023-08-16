Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google unveils AI-powered 'Memories' feature for Photos

Google has introduced an AI-powered 'Memories' view for its photo-sharing and storage service, Google Photos. This feature creates a curated and organized timeline of memories, leveraging artificial intelligence to help users relive, customize, and share their significant moments. Described as a "scrapbook-like timeline," the new view allows users to easily revisit memorable trips, events, and daily experiences, enabling easy sharing with loved ones. This feature is currently being rolled out in the US and will gradually become available globally in the upcoming months.

Users have the ability to rename memories to reflect the essence of each moment and can receive custom title suggestions generated by AI through the 'Help me title' button. Users can edit these suggestions or request more options if needed. Additionally, users can influence the suggestions by using the 'Add hint' button to emphasize specific details.

The 'Memories' view is an experimental feature from Google Labs and will initially be accessible to selected US accounts. Google also announced plans to allow users to collaborate on creating memories together, promoting a shared experience.

Furthermore, Google has revealed its intention to introduce the ability to share memories as videos. This enhancement aligns with the company's ongoing efforts to enhance user engagement and interactions on its platform.

Notably, Google has been testing various features to enrich its photo-sharing and storage service. In June, reports emerged about Google's experimentation with an on-demand cinematic effect feature that lets users select a photo and specify the desired video duration. The app then generates a slow-motion zoom animation of the chosen image.

Google's introduction of the 'Memories' view underscores the company's commitment to leveraging AI to enhance user experiences and facilitate meaningful connections through its services.

Inputs from IANS

