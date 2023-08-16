Wednesday, August 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google unveils AI-powered 'Memories' feature for Photos

Google unveils AI-powered 'Memories' feature for Photos

Google has been testing various features to enrich its photo-sharing and storage service. In June, reports emerged about Google's experimentation with an on-demand cinematic effect feature that lets users select a photo and specify the desired video duration.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 San Francisco Updated on: August 16, 2023 17:25 IST
Google, google photos, google memories
Image Source : GOOGLE Google unveils AI-powered 'Memories' feature for Photos

Google has introduced an AI-powered 'Memories' view for its photo-sharing and storage service, Google Photos. This feature creates a curated and organized timeline of memories, leveraging artificial intelligence to help users relive, customize, and share their significant moments. Described as a "scrapbook-like timeline," the new view allows users to easily revisit memorable trips, events, and daily experiences, enabling easy sharing with loved ones. This feature is currently being rolled out in the US and will gradually become available globally in the upcoming months.

Users have the ability to rename memories to reflect the essence of each moment and can receive custom title suggestions generated by AI through the 'Help me title' button. Users can edit these suggestions or request more options if needed. Additionally, users can influence the suggestions by using the 'Add hint' button to emphasize specific details.

The 'Memories' view is an experimental feature from Google Labs and will initially be accessible to selected US accounts. Google also announced plans to allow users to collaborate on creating memories together, promoting a shared experience.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Web gets added security: Learn about the new lock feature

Furthermore, Google has revealed its intention to introduce the ability to share memories as videos. This enhancement aligns with the company's ongoing efforts to enhance user engagement and interactions on its platform.

Notably, Google has been testing various features to enrich its photo-sharing and storage service. In June, reports emerged about Google's experimentation with an on-demand cinematic effect feature that lets users select a photo and specify the desired video duration. The app then generates a slow-motion zoom animation of the chosen image.

Google's introduction of the 'Memories' view underscores the company's commitment to leveraging AI to enhance user experiences and facilitate meaningful connections through its services.

Related Stories
Grammar check is now available on Google Search, boosting language accuracy

Grammar check is now available on Google Search, boosting language accuracy

YouTube tests new layout for creator channel pages: Know more

YouTube tests new layout for creator channel pages: Know more

YouTube trials 'For You' recommendations for tailored content: Know more

YouTube trials 'For You' recommendations for tailored content: Know more

YouTube implements link disabling in Shorts to counter scam efforts

YouTube implements link disabling in Shorts to counter scam efforts

Google Doodle pays tribute to Sridevi on her 60th birthday

Google Doodle pays tribute to Sridevi on her 60th birthday

Google Sheets now features pre-fill option: Know how it works

Google Sheets now features pre-fill option: Know how it works

YouTube trials countdown timer on ad-block alerts

YouTube trials countdown timer on ad-block alerts

Google Doodle honours Turkish astronomer Nuzhet Gokdogan on her 113th birthday

Google Doodle honours Turkish astronomer Nuzhet Gokdogan on her 113th birthday

Enable unknown tracker alerts on Android: Step-by-step guide

Enable unknown tracker alerts on Android: Step-by-step guide

Google doodle celebrates textile heritage of India on 77th Independence Day

Google doodle celebrates textile heritage of India on 77th Independence Day

ALSO READ: Xbox unveils innovative enforcement strike system for player accountability

 

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News