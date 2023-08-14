WhatsApp Web gets added security: Learn about the new lock feature

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp brings screen lock for web: Learn how to use it

In a bid to enhance user privacy on its platform, the Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp has unveiled a new screen lock feature for WhatsApp Web/Desktop. This feature aims to safeguard the application from unauthorised access by requiring a password.

Initially in development, the feature has now been rolled out to select beta testers who are using the latest version of WhatsApp Web and are part of the official beta program, as reported by WABetaInfo.

With the screen lock feature enabled, WhatsApp Web becomes locked and prompts users to enter a password before gaining access to their conversation list. Users can check if this feature is available for their account by navigating to Settings > Privacy. If accessible, a screen lock entry point will be visible.

Users can configure the feature by selecting when the password prompt should appear. If the password is forgotten, logging out of WhatsApp Web and scanning the QR code again is required.

Enabling the screen lock feature adds an extra layer of privacy. Even if someone gains access to the computer while the user is away, they won't be able to view chats or messages without the password. Moreover, push notifications won't be visible when the screen is locked which ensures that conversations remain confidential and unauthorised individuals cannot access personal information.

The screen lock feature is gradually rolling out to users with the latest version of WhatsApp Web beta, and more individuals are expected to receive the update over the upcoming weeks.

Additionally, WhatsApp has addressed an issue with the widget of the app on Android devices through a bug-fix beta update. Users are advised to install the latest beta update (version 2.23.17.13) from the Google Play Store to benefit from this improvement.

