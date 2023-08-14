Motorola introduces upgraded 'moto e13' model: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola's new 'moto e13' comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage

Motorola, the global smartphone brand, has introduced an upgraded variant of its moto e13 smartphone which includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The new variant of moto e13 will be available for purchase starting August 16 at a price of Rs 8,999 through various channels including Flipkart, leading retail stores, and the official motorola.in website.

This latest variant of the moto e13 model comes in three attractive color options: Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White. According to the company, the moto e13 represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology and seamless performance.

ALSO READ: Tech tips: Here's how to activate unknown tracker alerts on your Android device

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T606 octa-core processor which provides robust processing capabilities. It boasts a sleek and stylish design with a premium acrylic glass (PMMA) body. The device features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that ensures an immersive visual experience for users, the company mentioned.

The moto e13 is equipped with Dolby Atmos audio technology and the smartphone is backed by a robust 5000mAh battery. One of the standout features of the moto e13 is its IP52 water-repellent design, which provides protection against spills and splashes, making it suitable for users on the go, the company claimed.

ALSO READ: VI's big freedom sale offers extra data bonanza for Independence Day

The smartphone supports dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity (both 5GHz and 2.4GHz), features a convenient USB Type-C 2.0 connector, and includes Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology. The device's camera system includes a 13MP AI-powered camera, which employs intelligent features such as Auto Smile Capture for recognising smiling faces and capturing optimal shots.

"Intelligent features like Auto Smile Capture recognise smiling faces and snap the perfect shot, while Face Beauty and Portrait mode enhance your photos automatically," the smartphone company said in a statement.

Latest Technology News