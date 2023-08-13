VI's big freedom sale offers extra data bonanza for Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : VI VI's Independence Day big freedom sale: Unlock extra data benefits

In a bid to compete with Reliance Jio's recent annual plan launch, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has kicked off its own Independence Day 'Big Freedom Sale'. The telecom company is rolling out attractive benefits and offers for its prepaid plans to entice customers. Vi, the third-largest telecom operator in India, is striving to catch up with industry leaders Jio and Airtel, especially in the 5G arena. This special sale is part of Vi's efforts to woo customers with enticing deals.

The Independence Day Big Freedom Sale by Vi commenced on August 12 and is set to conclude on August 18. However, it's important to note that these offers are exclusively available to customers who recharge through the Vi app. As part of this limited-time promotion, the telco is granting an additional 50GB of data to customers who opt for the affordable Rs 199 plan. This extra data incentive is applicable for recharges made before August 18.

ALSO READ | YouTube experimenting with countdown timer for ad-block warnings

The company is also offering instant discounts on higher-priced plans. Users who recharge with Rs 1499 will enjoy an immediate discount of Rs 50, while those who select the Rs 3099 plan will benefit from a discounted rate of Rs 75. As the company continues to enhance its offerings and engage with customers through these promotions, it seeks to consolidate its position and keep pace with its rivals.

ALSO READ | Instagram's group mention feature: A quick guide for stories

Moreover, the company is encountering difficulties and has allegedly requested an extension from the government until the end of December to settle its outstanding statutory obligations. The company recently expressed its intention to finalise fundraising efforts from banks and external investors in the coming period.

Latest Technology News