YouTube experimenting with countdown timer for ad-block warnings

YouTube, owned by Google, is experimenting with a new feature—a countdown timer on ad-block warnings. A Reddit user recently shared a screenshot showcasing the timer in the upper right corner of the ad-block warning popup, sparking speculation about the platform's intentions. While the exact duration of the timer remains undisclosed, it is anticipated to last around 30 to 60 seconds.

According to a report from Android Police, this trial appears to be targeted at a limited group of users, as not all accounts have reported encountering the countdown timer. The move follows YouTube's recent testing of a three-strikes policy against individuals using ad blockers.

In response to these instances, viewers with enabled ad blockers were encouraged to either allow ads on YouTube or explore YouTube Premium.

Ad blocker detection is not unique to YouTube, as other content publishers also request users to disable ad blockers. In line with its terms of service, the platform considers ad blockers to be a violation. In more severe cases, viewers who persist in using ad blockers may experience temporary playback disablement.

Notably, the company has been active in exploring new features to enhance user experience. Earlier this month, the platform began testing AI-generated summaries for videos. These summaries provide users with quick overviews, helping them decide if a video aligns with their interests. Importantly, these summaries are intended to complement video descriptions created by content creators.

Furthermore, To counter spam and scams, the company recently announced that it will make links in Shorts comments and descriptions non-clickable from August 31, 2023. However, the platform will introduce new methods for creators to highlight significant links.

The video-sharing platform also mentioned that clickable social media icons from all desktop channel banners will now no longer show.

