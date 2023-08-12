Be part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga': Step-by-step guide to posting Tiranga selfies

Follow us on Image Source : HAR GHAR TIRANGA Learn how to share your 'Har Ghar Tiranga' selfies online

In a recent announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited all citizens to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, showcasing their love for the nation by uploading photos with the Tiranga (Indian national flag) on the harghartiranga.com website. This initiative, running from the 13th to the 15th of August, aims to celebrate the spirit of freedom and national unity that the Tiranga represents.

"The Tiranga symbolises the essence of freedom and our shared national identity. Every Indian holds a special bond with our Tricolour, which inspires us to contribute towards our nation's progress. I urge you all to participate in the #HarGharTiranga movement between the 13th to 15th August. Share your Tiranga photos here... https://harghartiranga.com the Prime Minister stated in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Citizens who wish to be part of this movement can follow these simple steps to upload their Tiranga selfies:

Visit the Har Ghar Tiranga website (https://harghartiranga.com). Look for the 'Upload Selfie with Flag' button, prominently displayed on the homepage. A pop-up window will appear; provide your name in the designated field. Upload your Tiranga selfie by selecting the files you wish to share. Click on the 'Submit' button. Please note that by doing so, you grant consent for your name and photos to be used on the 'harghartiranga.com' website.

In addition, the website offers a feature to search for your uploaded Tiranga selfies. If your photo isn't immediately visible, don't worry! You'll be able to find it starting from 16th August 2023, 8:00 am onwards. For more information and to participate, visit: https://harghartiranga.com

