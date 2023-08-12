Saturday, August 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Be part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga': Step-by-step guide to posting Tiranga selfies

Be part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga': Step-by-step guide to posting Tiranga selfies

Launched in 2022 by the Ministry of Culture as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign encourages citizens to virtually pin the national flag and share Tiranga selfies on the dedicated Har Ghar Tiranga website.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2023 12:23 IST
Learn how to share your 'Har Ghar Tiranga' selfies online
Image Source : HAR GHAR TIRANGA Learn how to share your 'Har Ghar Tiranga' selfies online

In a recent announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited all citizens to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, showcasing their love for the nation by uploading photos with the Tiranga (Indian national flag) on the harghartiranga.com website. This initiative, running from the 13th to the 15th of August, aims to celebrate the spirit of freedom and national unity that the Tiranga represents.

"The Tiranga symbolises the essence of freedom and our shared national identity. Every Indian holds a special bond with our Tricolour, which inspires us to contribute towards our nation's progress. I urge you all to participate in the #HarGharTiranga movement between the 13th to 15th August. Share your Tiranga photos here... https://harghartiranga.com the Prime Minister stated in a post on X, formerly Twitter. 

ALSO READ: Google Chrome users in India advised to update browser immediately due to high-risk warning

Citizens who wish to be part of this movement can follow these simple steps to upload their Tiranga selfies:

Related Stories
Independence Day 2023 Special: Recalling India's historic triumphs in ICC World Cup tournaments

Independence Day 2023 Special: Recalling India's historic triumphs in ICC World Cup tournaments

Independence Day 2023: Key points to prepare speech in English for students

Independence Day 2023: Key points to prepare speech in English for students

Independence Day 2023: Inspirational quotes by freedom fighters to recall on August 15

Independence Day 2023: Inspirational quotes by freedom fighters to recall on August 15

Planning to visit Wagah Border on Independence Day? Check ticket prices, how to reach

Planning to visit Wagah Border on Independence Day? Check ticket prices, how to reach

PM Modi urges people to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between August 13 to 15

PM Modi urges people to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between August 13 to 15

  1. Visit the Har Ghar Tiranga website (https://harghartiranga.com).
  2. Look for the 'Upload Selfie with Flag' button, prominently displayed on the homepage.
  3. A pop-up window will appear; provide your name in the designated field.
  4. Upload your Tiranga selfie by selecting the files you wish to share.
  5. Click on the 'Submit' button. Please note that by doing so, you grant consent for your name and photos to be used on the 'harghartiranga.com' website.

ALSO READ: Indian users benefit from Twitter's Ads Revenue Sharing: Eligibility and operational details

In addition, the website offers a feature to search for your uploaded Tiranga selfies. If your photo isn't immediately visible, don't worry! You'll be able to find it starting from 16th August 2023, 8:00 am onwards. For more information and to participate, visit: https://harghartiranga.com

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News