Indian users benefit from Twitter's Ads Revenue Sharing: Eligibility and operational details

Twitter, now referred to as X, has caught attention by disbursing substantial payments to Indian users as part of its Ads Revenue Sharing feature. This feature was initiated after Elon Musk introduced it in July, allowing eligible creators, particularly X Blue tick subscribers, to earn money from advertisements presented alongside replies to their posts.

The feature caters to Twitter content creators, enabling them to generate revenue directly from user engagement with their content. Whenever users interact with tweets and participate in discussions within the reply sections, any ads exhibited there contribute to the creator's earnings.

To be eligible for the Ads Revenue Sharing feature, users must meet certain criteria outlined by X:

Subscribe to X Premium (Twitter Blue), available at Rs 900 monthly for iOS and Android users and Rs 650 monthly for web users. Accumulate a minimum of 15 million organic impressions across their posts in the last 3 months. Have at least 500 followers on their account. Possess a Stripe account, as X utilizes Stripe for processing payouts. Adhere to X's creator monetization standards and platform rules, including maintaining an active Twitter account, posting a minimum of 25 tweets in the previous 30 days, and complying with the User Agreement and Content Monetization Standards.

Applying for Ads Revenue Sharing involves accessing Monetization in Twitter settings:

Log into your Twitter account and access account settings. Opt-in for ad revenue sharing and proceed to set up payouts through Stripe. Upon opting in, Twitter inserts ads in tweet replies.

Payouts, sent at regular intervals, are initiated once users generate over $50 USD (approximately Rs 4,000). While the exact payout calculation method remains undisclosed, users can opt out of the program through X's Paid Support page.

Twitter's Ads Revenue Sharing marks an endeavour to support content creators and enhance engagement, allowing them to capitalize on their influence on the platform.

