Google adds new pre-fill feature for Sheets: Check details here

Google has rolled out a new pre-fill feature for its spreadsheet application, Google Sheets, aimed at enhancing user efficiency. The tech giant recently announced this update in a Workspace Updates blog post. With this new feature, users can select a range of cells and insert a dropdown chip. The manually entered cell data will then automatically convert into pre-filled dropdown values.

According to the blog post, users have the flexibility to fine-tune the options or apply styles to the dropdowns using the dropdown sidebar before finalising their choices.

In addition to the pre-fill enhancement, the platform has introduced the ability to convert links into place chips in bulk. This time-saving feature proves valuable when formatting data extensively for purposes like event schedules, vendor lists, and trip itineraries.

Google has further enhanced the user experience by introducing a new menu format when right-clicking on files or folders within Google Drive.

This update follows previous improvements, such as the addition of an 'Alt text' option within the 'Image options' sidebar of Google Sheets. Furthermore, Google unveiled an option to seamlessly convert links into smart chips within Google Sheets. This feature activates when users copy and paste email addresses, links to Drive files, Maps places, or YouTube videos into a Sheet.

In addition, Google recently introduced the open beta version of eSignature on Drive, allowing users to streamline electronic document signing. The company plans to expand eSignature capabilities, including Audit trail, Multi-signer, Non-Gmail user support, and Initiating eSignature on PDFs, later this year.

Furthermore, the company has also announced the rollout of a new linkable headlines feature in Google Docs that aims to enhance document shareability, especially for longer ones. This latest addition allows users to copy links to headings within their documents, facilitating easy sharing with others.

