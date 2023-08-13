Twitter on iOS changes domain: X.com takes over Twitter.com

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Twitter.com transitioning to X.com on iOS devices

In a recent update, Twitter.com has started making a shift towards X.com on iOS devices. When users copy and paste URLs from the X app for iOS, they now notice that the links initiate with "x.com" instead of the usual "twitter.com," as reported by The Verge.

Presently, clicking on x.com links on the web still redirects users to twitter.com. However, it appears that a full transition to the x.com domain could be on the horizon.

Last month, Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), revealed that "X.com" now directs users to "twitter.com."

Notably, X has been undergoing rebranding efforts, including the recent renaming of the social media management application TweetDeck to 'XPro.' Users visiting the TweetDeck website while logged out will now see "XPro" at the top of the page. This change is aimed at offering a more streamlined interface for viewing multiple timeline columns.

In a unique development earlier this week, Musk put up items from the Twitter building for auction. The event, titled 'Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More!', is scheduled to begin on September 12 and conclude two days later.

Heritage Global Partners, the auction house handling the event, has set a minimum bid of $25 for each item. Items up for auction include coffee tables, large bird cages, oil paintings of viral pictures, desks, chairs, a DJ booth, and various musical instruments.

Interestingly, one of the Twitter signs listed for auction is still attached to the company's headquarters in San Francisco. The listing mentions that the bird logo is mounted on the side of the building and the buyer is responsible for arranging a licensed company with appropriate permits for its removal.

