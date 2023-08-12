Over 23 lakh users blocked by Elon Musk's X in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk's X blocks over 23 lakh accounts in India in two months

In recent months, Elon Musk's X Corp, previously known as Twitter, has taken big steps to curb violations on its platform, banning a record 2,395,495 accounts during the June-July period in India. The majority of these bans were attributed to the promotion of child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

In the preceding month, between May 26 and June 25, X Corp had already suspended 544,473 accounts in India. Alongside these actions, the micro-blogging giant also removed 1,772 accounts for their association with promoting terrorism on its platform within the country.

ALSO READ: India's laptop restrictions could impact cameras and printers

X Corp's vigilance aligns with India's new IT Rules of 2021, which necessitate major digital and social media platforms with over 5 million users to release monthly compliance reports. In accordance with these regulations, X Corp published a report detailing its actions and addressing user grievances.

Despite a slight delay of about a week and technical glitches that initially prevented access to the report, the company upheld its responsibility to provide transparency. The report, usually released on the first day of the month, faced a temporary disruption.

During the subsequent period, between June 26 and July 25, the company continued its crackdown by banning 1,851,022 accounts and removing an additional 2,865 accounts for promoting terrorism in India. The microblogging platform engaged with its users through grievance redressal mechanisms, receiving 2,056 complaints during this timeframe.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk initiates auction of Twitter building memorabilia and more

Notably, the platform reviewed 49 grievances related to account suspensions between June 26 and July 25, leading to the overturning of one account suspension based on a specific situation. The remaining reported accounts, however, remain suspended.

The most prominent user complaints from India encompassed abuse/harassment (1,783 cases), hateful conduct (54 cases), privacy infringement (48 cases), and child sexual exploitation (46 cases).

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News