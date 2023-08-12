Saturday, August 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Over 23 lakh users blocked by Elon Musk's X in India

Over 23 lakh users blocked by Elon Musk's X in India

With the implementation of the new IT Rules 2021, major digital and social media platforms are obliged to publish comprehensive monthly compliance reports.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2023 16:11 IST
x bans over 23 lakh accounts, tech news, latest tech news, india tv tech, x news, twitter news
Image Source : FILE Elon Musk's X blocks over 23 lakh accounts in India in two months

In recent months, Elon Musk's X Corp, previously known as Twitter, has taken big steps to curb violations on its platform, banning a record 2,395,495 accounts during the June-July period in India. The majority of these bans were attributed to the promotion of child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity. 

In the preceding month, between May 26 and June 25, X Corp had already suspended 544,473 accounts in India. Alongside these actions, the micro-blogging giant also removed 1,772 accounts for their association with promoting terrorism on its platform within the country.

ALSO READ: India's laptop restrictions could impact cameras and printers

X Corp's vigilance aligns with India's new IT Rules of 2021, which necessitate major digital and social media platforms with over 5 million users to release monthly compliance reports. In accordance with these regulations, X Corp published a report detailing its actions and addressing user grievances.

Despite a slight delay of about a week and technical glitches that initially prevented access to the report, the company upheld its responsibility to provide transparency. The report, usually released on the first day of the month, faced a temporary disruption.

During the subsequent period, between June 26 and July 25, the company continued its crackdown by banning 1,851,022 accounts and removing an additional 2,865 accounts for promoting terrorism in India. The microblogging platform engaged with its users through grievance redressal mechanisms, receiving 2,056 complaints during this timeframe.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk initiates auction of Twitter building memorabilia and more

Related Stories
X developing feature to arrange posts on profiles

X developing feature to arrange posts on profiles

Twitter fined $350K for delayed response to Trump's account search warrant

Twitter fined $350K for delayed response to Trump's account search warrant

Twitter's Ads Revenue sharing program for Indian users—Eligibility and mechanism

Twitter's Ads Revenue sharing program for Indian users—Eligibility and mechanism

Elon Musk launches auction of Twitter building collectables

Elon Musk launches auction of Twitter building collectables

Video Calling feature revealed: X to expand services in a WeChat-inspired direction

Video Calling feature revealed: X to expand services in a WeChat-inspired direction

Notably, the platform reviewed 49 grievances related to account suspensions between June 26 and July 25, leading to the overturning of one account suspension based on a specific situation. The remaining reported accounts, however, remain suspended.

The most prominent user complaints from India encompassed abuse/harassment (1,783 cases), hateful conduct (54 cases), privacy infringement (48 cases), and child sexual exploitation (46 cases).

Inputs from IANS 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News