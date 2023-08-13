WhatsApp rolls out update to fix Android beta widget issue

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp fixes Android beta widget bug

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has swiftly responded to user feedback by rolling out a bug-fix update aimed at resolving a widget-related problem on its Android beta version. Numerous users encountered a glitch after installing the previous WhatsApp beta update for Android.

According to the report of WABetaInfo, the app's widget failed to load and display the list of incoming messages, causing inconvenience for those who rely on the widget for quick access to their messages.

Unlike previous issues that couldn't be resolved by restarting the app, this particular bug has now been effectively addressed. The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.13 version, which has been released as a bug-fix update, rectifies the widget malfunction which enables users to once again use it without encountering this specific bug. This recent update follows a series of bug-fix releases aimed at addressing various issues reported by users.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp also tackled an issue impacting call quality on the Android beta through another bug-fix update. In addition to functional improvements, the platform encountered temporary service disruptions. In the recent past, both global and India-specific outages were reported due to connectivity issues.

According to IANS, on the outage monitor website DownDetector, reports of the users peaked at over 41,000. In June, the Meta-owned platform faced a global outage that lasted for about two hours.

Furthermore, the platform is reportedly introducing a new multi-account feature that will enable users to add additional accounts within the same app. This much-awaited feature will now allow users to easily include extra accounts on their WhatsApp application.

Reportedly, this feature is designed to facilitate users in managing various types of conversations, such as private chats and work-related discussions, all within a single application.

