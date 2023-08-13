Google Doodle remembers Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Doodle pays tribute to Sridevi on her 60th birthday

Google is celebrating the 60th birth anniversary of the late Bollywood superstar Sridevi by featuring a heartfelt doodle in her honor. The renowned actress, born in 1963 in Tamil Nadu, left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with her exceptional talent. Throughout her illustrious career spanning four decades, she graced nearly three hundred films. Sridevi was married to film producer Boney Kapoor and is survived by her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

The captivating doodle illustration, attributed to guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee from Mumbai, pays homage to the iconic actress in a signature dancing pose that epitomised her on-screen presence.

Sridevi's journey in the world of entertainment began at the tender age of four when she starred in her debut film, the Tamil production "Kandhan Karunai," in 1967. She seamlessly transitioned across genres, leaving her mark on Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema.

Google's Doodle description aptly captures her early rise to fame, stating, "After the film’s success, she and her co-stars became even more famous with a string of hit films like Guru and Sankarlal. Widely considered the star of Tamil cinema at the time, Sridevi’s on-screen charisma garnered attention from producers from the Hindi-speaking film industry as well."

Sridevi's memorable roles included lead performances in beloved films like "Sadma," "ChaalBaz," "Mr. India," "Nagina," "Chandni," and "Lamhe." Remarkably, she headlined blockbuster movies, breaking the norm of male-dominated cinema, and emerged as a national icon.

Taking a break in the early 2000s, Sridevi made a triumphant comeback in the 2012 film "English Vinglish." Her talent extended beyond the big screen, as she also graced television shows such as "Malini Iyer" in 2004 and "Kaboom."

Sridevi's contributions were recognised with the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Indian government in 2013. Her powerful portrayal of a fierce and protective mother in the crime thriller "Mom" earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2017.

Tragically, Sridevi's untimely demise in 2018 due to accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub shook her fans and the industry. She was laid to rest with state honors on February 28.

