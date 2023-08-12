Instagram latest updates: Music integration for grid posts, collaborative publishing, and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Instagram now lets you add music to grid posts: Check latest updates here

Meta-owned Instagram has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to add music to their grid posts. The introduction of this feature was marked by American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, who used it to debut her latest track, 'bad idea right?', as reported by The Verge.

This latest update enables users to attach a song of their choice to carousel posts containing multiple photos or videos, similar to the capabilities available in Stories or Reels. While the feature is currently being rolled out to users, its potential for enhancing creative expression is generating buzz.

Music integration for grid posts

ALSO READ: Har Ghar Tiranga: Final day to get National Flag from e-Post Office portal

In addition to the music integration, Instagram is unveiling a range of other updates, further enhancing the user experience:

"Add Yours" Sticker: This new sticker offers fans a unique opportunity to be showcased by the original creator or artist. By creating a video based on a prompt and using the sticker, users have a chance to have their work featured. When selected by the creator, the video is prominently displayed at the top of a dedicated landing page, showcasing additional Reels inspired by the same sticker prompt. Creators have the ability to highlight up to ten Reels, and fans are notified if their submission is chosen.

Collaborative Publishing: Instagram is expanding its collaborative publishing feature which allows posts to be co-authored by up to three other accounts. This enables both public and private accounts to jointly share content, resulting in it being displayed on the feeds of all contributing accounts.

Collaborative publishing feature updated

ALSO READ: WhatsApp's upcoming multi-account feature: Know how it works

Enhanced DM Request Protection: The platform is also introducing a new feature designed to protect users from unwanted DM requests. Testing of this feature commenced in June which aims to establish restrictions for users attempting to send DM requests to those who don't follow them. The new safeguards include limitations on the number of messages that can be sent to non-followers and alterations to the types of content that can be shared initially.

Latest Technology News