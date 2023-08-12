Har Ghar Tiranga: Final day to get National Flag from e-Post Office portal

Follow us on Image Source : DEPARTMENT OF POSTS Order your National Flag today for Har Ghar Tiranga

As the country gears up to celebrate the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from August 13 to 15, India Post is offering an easy way for citizens to proudly display the national flag. According to information available on the India Post website, the online sale and distribution of the National Flag via the e-Postoffice Portal will conclude at 11:59 P.M. on August 12, 2023. This means that after this date, ordering the National Flag through this platform will no longer be possible.

To mark the special occasion, India Post has stepped up to make the National Flag accessible to citizens across the nation. The official All-India Radio News Twitter account announced that India Post will be selling the National Flag through its vast network of 1.60 lakh post offices.

ALSO READ: Be part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga': Step-by-step guide to posting Tiranga selfies

If you're wondering how to get your hands on the National Flag through India Post online, here's a simple step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Registration

Visit the e-Postoffice Portal at www.indiapost.gov.in and click on the registration link. Follow the instructions to create your account.

Step 2: Login

Use your newly created credentials to log in to your account.

Step 3: Choose Your Product

Navigate to the 'Products' section and find the 'National Flag.' Add it to your cart.

Step 4: Order Placement

Click on 'Buy Now' and enter your mobile number again for verification purposes. Complete the process by verifying the OTP.

Step 5: Payment

Proceed to the payment section. Pay a nominal fee of Rs 25 using your preferred payment method.

ALSO READ: Over 23 lakh users blocked by Elon Musk's X in India

The cost of the National Flag has been set at an approximate rate of Rs. 25 per flag which makes it easily accessible to everyone. As part of the campaign, the Department of Posts aims to provide quality National Flags to the public at this reasonable rate.

Please note that when placing your order online, you'll need to specify the number of flags you wish to purchase and provide a valid delivery address. Initially, buyers can purchase up to 5 flags. Keep in mind that canceling an order is possible after it's been placed. Once your order is processed, you can anticipate receiving the National Flag free of charge upon delivery.

Latest Technology News