WhatsApp's upcoming multi-account feature: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp's upcoming multi-account feature: Here's all you need to know

WhatsApp, the widely-used instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly introducing a new multi-account feature that will enable users to add additional accounts within the same app. This much-awaited feature will now allow users to easily include extra accounts on their WhatsApp application.

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.17.8 has brought forth this functionality, currently being tested by a select group of beta testers, according to WABetaInfo, a reliable source that tracks WhatsApp updates.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces a group call scheduling feature in Android Beta: How to use it?

As per the provided screenshot from WABetaInfo, it is evident that the meta-owned app is integrating a feature permitting specific beta testers to seamlessly add supplementary accounts to their existing app.

Image Source : WABETAINFOA screenshot shared by WABETAINFO

Key highlights of this feature include:

Adding New Accounts: Users can now easily add a new account by tapping on the arrow icon located beside the QR code button.

Users can now easily add a new account by tapping on the arrow icon located beside the QR code button. Switching Between Accounts: The same menu provides an option to swiftly switch between different accounts.

The same menu provides an option to swiftly switch between different accounts. Account Persistence: Upon adding a new account, it remains accessible on the device until the user decides to log out.

Reportedly, this feature is designed to facilitate users in managing various types of conversations, such as private chats and work-related discussions, all within a single application. It ensures that conversations and notifications remain separate which offers the flexibility to switch between accounts without resorting to distinct devices or parallel applications.

ALSO READ: Be part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga': Step-by-step guide to posting Tiranga selfies

Furthermore, this feature streamlines the management of multiple accounts on one device. Instead of configuring separate WhatsApp accounts on each device, users can employ a single app on their primary device to efficiently access and alternate between multiple accounts.

In parallel development, the platform is also introducing a feature that enables scheduling calls within group chats. This addition allows users to plan and automatically notify all group participants about upcoming group calls.

Latest Technology News