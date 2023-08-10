WhatsApp introduces a group call scheduling feature in Android Beta: How to use it?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp brings group call scheduling feature for users: Details

WhatsApp, a messaging platform under Meta's umbrella, is launching a novel feature for scheduling calls within group chats on its Android beta version. According to WABetaInfo, beta users can now seamlessly plan and organize group calls right within their group conversations. This enhancement empowers users to select the call's subject, date, and type – either video or voice. Once scheduled, an event is automatically added to the group chat, ensuring participants are notified and prepared for the call. The feature aims to streamline communication and minimize missed or delayed calls by facilitating coordination and availability.

In addition, to call scheduling, WhatsApp recently introduced a voice chat feature for group discussions on its Android beta, further enriching the user experience. Furthermore, the messaging platform is actively developing a new passkey feature to enhance account verification security on the Android beta. This upcoming functionality will offer users a straightforward method for secure sign-ins, with the passkey serving as a short sequence of numbers or letters to validate users' identities. This approach bolsters security by allowing only authorized devices to complete the verification process.

WhatsApp's continuous innovations reflect its commitment to refining user interactions and strengthening privacy measures. The newly introduced group call scheduling feature exemplifies Meta's dedication to improving communication and efficiency for its global user base.

Inputs from IANS

