Jio counters rising tariffs with 30 days of free internet and calling

Amidst increasing recharge expenses within the market, Reliance Jio, India's top telecom operator, has introduced a captivating deal. This offer provides users with a 30-day period of complimentary high-speed internet and calling, offering relief in the face of escalating recharge fees.

In a market grappling with rising recharge costs, Reliance Jio, the leading telecom operator in India, has unveiled an enticing offer that allows users to enjoy 30 days of free high-speed internet and calling without any expenditure. This initiative comes as a respite amidst the recent surge in recharge plan expenses by other telecom companies.

To avail of this offer, customers need to opt for Reliance Jio's Jio Fiber broadband connection. By subscribing to Jio Fiber, users gain access to a month's worth of complimentary data and calling services, contributing to substantial savings. This move is aimed at attracting users towards longer-term plans, thus benefiting both the consumers and the company.

The scheme aligns with Reliance Jio's prepaid broadband plans, which are available on a monthly, quarterly, 6-month, and 12-month basis. Notably, the 30 days of free service is exclusively accessible through the 12-month prepaid broadband plan. Opting for a 6-month plan grants users 15 days of complimentary service.

For instance, Jio's 12-month prepaid broadband plan priced at Rs 4788 offers a year-long validity, providing users with 30mbps downloading and uploading speeds. In addition to unlimited data usage throughout the year, this plan encompasses the added advantage of free calling for the entire 360-day duration.

This innovative offering not only provides users with an extended period of cost-free connectivity but also potentially bolsters the company's revenue by attracting a larger customer base towards extended plans. Amid the prevailing trend of tariff hikes in the telecom sector, Jio's move stands out as an effort to enhance customer value and engagement.

