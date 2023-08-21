Google to introduce updated camera app in Pixel 8: Notable changes revealed

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 8 to support stronger camera muscles

Google's Pixel smartphones have gained acclaim for their computational photography, and the Pixel 7 series further refined this prowess with enhanced hardware and software capabilities. Nonetheless, one element that has seen little alteration is the Camera app – a status quo that is set to change soon.

An undisclosed source within Google has informed Android Authority that the forthcoming Google Camera app overhaul will debut alongside the Pixel 8 series. Here's a rundown of the anticipated modifications.

Distinct Photo and Video Modes

In the present Pixel 7 Pro Camera app, users encounter a singular carousel of options positioned at the UI's base. The revamped app is slated to feature separate photo and video modes, navigated through a toggle located beneath the mode selection bar. This arrangement will require users to specify their content preference (photo or video) before selecting the exact shooting mode (portrait, long exposure, Cinematic pan, blur).

Camera Swap and Gallery Preview Reconfiguration

Expect a shift in the placement of the camera switch button and gallery preview button within the new Google Camera app. The camera switch button relocates to the right side of the capture button, while the gallery preview moves to the left.

Modes Reshuffling for Enhanced Accessibility

The redesigned app will likely undergo UI reshuffling to elevate certain modes' prominence. For instance, the “Motion” tab may be divided into “Long Exposure” and “Action Pan.” The “Cinematic” stabilization mode might also adopt a new moniker: “pan.”

Upcoming Camera Upgrades for Pixel 8 Series

Reports suggest both Pixel 8 models will receive camera enhancements. Featuring Samsung GN2 50MP main sensors – an upgrade from Samsung GN1 50MP sensors – these phones will capture 35% more light, translating to brighter, crisper low-light photos. Furthermore, the Pixel 8 Pro's ultra-wide-angle camera could transition from the current 12MP Sony IMX386 to a 64MP Sony IMX787 camera. The upcoming Pixel 8 handset might adopt a Sony IMX386 ultra-wide-angle for its rear camera. The selfie cameras will reportedly retain their previous specifications – 11MP sensors on both devices. Additionally, the Pixel 8 Pro's 5X optical telephoto camera is projected to remain unchanged.

In conclusion, Google's impending Pixel 8 series is expected to usher in an overhauled Camera app, with distinct photo and video modes, reconfigured button placements, and mode reshuffling. These adjustments align with camera upgrades, enhancing low-light capabilities and image quality for the upcoming models.

