Vivo V29e set to debut in India on August 28: All details here

Leading smartphone brand Vivo has announced the launch of its latest offering, the V29e, scheduled for noon on August 28. The upcoming device is poised to make a mark with its distinctive attributes, positioning it within the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 price range. The V29e is said to sport the "slimmest 3D curved screen" in its designated price bracket.

The smartphone's unique design isn't limited to the screen alone; it is expected to feature a textured back imbued with color-changing technology. This innovation enables the rear panel to seamlessly transition from a burgundy-like hue to a sleek black shade, enhancing visual aesthetics.

In terms of photography, the device is slated to offer a 50MP selfie camera on the front, a notable highlight touted by vivo as the "highest in its price range." The main camera on the rear is set to be a 64MP shooter, fortified with Optical Image Stabilisation.

While the company has officially disclosed these details, speculations are circulating about other features. Reports suggest that the smartphone will likely sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is anticipated to launch with two RAM options—8GB and 12GB—coupled with 256GB of internal storage.

Battery capacity is expected to stand at 5,000 mAh, accompanied by 44W fast-charging support. On the software front, the V29e is predicted to operate on FunTouch OS 13, based on the latest Android 13. Leaked information suggests that powered by either a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC or Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC, the phone is projected to feature a 4,600mAh battery with 80W charging support.

The anticipation around the V29e grows, with expectations that it might be closely linked to the Vivo V29 Lite 5G, previously launched in the Czech Republic in June this year.

