Instagram's Upcoming Feature: Creating audio notes - Here's What to Know

Instagram, an instant photo-video sharing platform owned by Meta, is reportedly working on a new feature that will enable users to create audio notes. According to an announcement by Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, on his broadcast channel, the platform is actively developing the capability to craft audio notes for sharing with friends.

While no public testing of this feature has begun, Adam Mosseri highlighted Instagram's efforts to bring audio notes to the forefront of its offerings. The move is seen as an expansion on Instagram's existing features, particularly its 'Notes' feature introduced in December last year. This original 'Notes' feature allowed users to compose concise posts, combining up to 60 characters of text and emojis.

Notably, in June, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that users could now include 30-second song clips into their 'Notes' posts on Instagram. This integration of music snippets further diversified the creative possibilities within the platform.

In addition, the platform recently teased a new group mention feature being tested. This feature would enable users to tag multiple individuals in a single story mention, resulting in cleaner and less cluttered stories. This alteration aims to enhance the viewing experience for followers.

In terms of user privacy and experience, the platform has taken steps to provide better safeguards. The platform recently introduced a feature to thwart unwanted direct message (DM) requests.

Under these new restrictions, users who are not followed by the recipient can only send a single message, preventing an influx of uninvited DM requests. Moreover, direct message invites have transitioned to being text-based, allowing photos, videos, or audio messages to be sent only after the recipient accepts the invitation to chat.

