Monday, August 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Musk's X platform erases bulk of content posted prior to Dec 2014

Musk's X platform erases bulk of content posted prior to Dec 2014

Elon Musk's platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has attracted attention by deleting numerous images and links posted before December 2014. This has sparked speculation about cost-cutting motives or a possible technical glitch, as the original post content remains untouched.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2023 7:00 IST
Musk,X,Twitter,Elon Musk,Tom Coates,Ellen DeGeneres,Musk,X,Twitter,Elon Musk,Tom Coates,Ellen DeGene
Image Source : FILE Elon Musk's X removes images and links shared on the platform before 2014

Elon Musk's social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), has raised eyebrows by removing a significant number of pictures and links posted before December 2014. This move has led to speculation about potential cost-cutting measures. Nevertheless, it's also plausible that the removal is due to a technical glitch, given that the actual content of the posts hasn't been eradicated.

Numerous users have expressed frustration as their tweets predating December 2014 have vanished from view. This action has sparked reactions such as Tom Coates' statement on X.com, lamenting that almost a decade's worth of pictures and videos from the early 2000s have been purged from the platform. 

Among the missing content is a widely circulated tweet by Ellen DeGeneres during the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony, capturing her amidst celebrities like Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence. This tweet, hailed as the "most retweeted ever" with over 2 million shares, saw its image temporarily disappear. Notably, while some content has been restored, others are left without this privilege.

ALSO READ: Realme C53 Review: Powerful device with a good camera under 10K

Interestingly, an exception seems to be former President Barack Obama's tweet from 2012, showing a heartwarming hug between him and the First Lady after his campaign victory. The issue has affected global users, prompting queries as neither Musk nor X have issued official comments on the matter.

The timing of this removal of pictures and links potentially broken aligns with Twitter's alterations in 2016, introducing "enhanced URL enrichment." This updated version offered a website's HTML title and description in the tweet content, enabling operators to match content elements.

Related Stories
Elon Musk launches auction of Twitter building collectables

Elon Musk launches auction of Twitter building collectables

Video Calling feature revealed: X to expand services in a WeChat-inspired direction

Video Calling feature revealed: X to expand services in a WeChat-inspired direction

Elon Musk's X bans over 23 lakh accounts in India: Check details

Elon Musk's X bans over 23 lakh accounts in India: Check details

Twitter.com transitioning to X.com on iOS devices

Twitter.com transitioning to X.com on iOS devices

Musk's playful challenge to Zuckerberg: Cage Fight banter goes viral

Musk's playful challenge to Zuckerberg: Cage Fight banter goes viral

Instagram Threads on Android sees 79% usage decline in one month

Instagram Threads on Android sees 79% usage decline in one month

Paid users on X can now showcase posts with new highlight feature

Paid users on X can now showcase posts with new highlight feature

X's upcoming feature lets users attach Timestamps to videos

X's upcoming feature lets users attach Timestamps to videos

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey deletes Instagram account amidst online rivalry

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey deletes Instagram account amidst online rivalry

X introduces Paywall for XPro, elevating social media dashboard services

X introduces Paywall for XPro, elevating social media dashboard services

Elon Musk now to drop Block feature on X: Here's what you need to know

Elon Musk now to drop Block feature on X: Here's what you need to know

Elon musk commits to creating remarkable social network: Know more

Elon musk commits to creating remarkable social network: Know more

Meta's Threads user count remains steady at 10 million users

Meta's Threads user count remains steady at 10 million users

ALSO READ: Google One's dark web report feature for Indian users: Explained

In conclusion, X's removal of older tweets' media content has stirred both curiosity and confusion. While it remains uncertain whether this action is a cost-saving tactic or a glitch, users are grappling with the sudden disappearance of a substantial portion of historical posts from the platform.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News