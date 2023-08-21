Musk's X platform erases bulk of content posted prior to Dec 2014

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk's X removes images and links shared on the platform before 2014

Elon Musk's social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), has raised eyebrows by removing a significant number of pictures and links posted before December 2014. This move has led to speculation about potential cost-cutting measures. Nevertheless, it's also plausible that the removal is due to a technical glitch, given that the actual content of the posts hasn't been eradicated.

Numerous users have expressed frustration as their tweets predating December 2014 have vanished from view. This action has sparked reactions such as Tom Coates' statement on X.com, lamenting that almost a decade's worth of pictures and videos from the early 2000s have been purged from the platform.

Among the missing content is a widely circulated tweet by Ellen DeGeneres during the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony, capturing her amidst celebrities like Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence. This tweet, hailed as the "most retweeted ever" with over 2 million shares, saw its image temporarily disappear. Notably, while some content has been restored, others are left without this privilege.

Interestingly, an exception seems to be former President Barack Obama's tweet from 2012, showing a heartwarming hug between him and the First Lady after his campaign victory. The issue has affected global users, prompting queries as neither Musk nor X have issued official comments on the matter.

The timing of this removal of pictures and links potentially broken aligns with Twitter's alterations in 2016, introducing "enhanced URL enrichment." This updated version offered a website's HTML title and description in the tweet content, enabling operators to match content elements.

In conclusion, X's removal of older tweets' media content has stirred both curiosity and confusion. While it remains uncertain whether this action is a cost-saving tactic or a glitch, users are grappling with the sudden disappearance of a substantial portion of historical posts from the platform.

