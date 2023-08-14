Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Realme C53 Review: Powerful device with a good camera under 10K

Realme has been playing a vital role when it comes to the smartphone market in India. From premium smartphones to budget-friendly devices, the company has been launching a number of devices in India, and recently, the tech player unleashed the C53 smartphone which was announced at Rs 9,999 (on the company’s website at the time of writing). here is our review to make you understand how the device performs.

Design and Display

The Realme C53, a budget-centric smartphone, stands out with its distinctive features. It introduces the segment's first 108MP camera, along with a fluid 90Hz refresh rate display and a convenient side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device's plastic build showcases a dual-tone design, offering both glossy and matte finishes. Despite its ergonomic design, the protruding camera rings cause stability issues on flat surfaces.

Performance and Software

Equipped with an entry-level Unisoc T612 SoC and 4GB or 6GB RAM variants, the Realme C53 manages basic tasks and social media browsing effectively. However, gaming and multitasking experiences are average, and noticeable lag occurs when playing high-graphic games like BGMI. Benchmarked scores align with these observations, with the device offering satisfactory performance but facing limitations in demanding scenarios. The Realme UI T edition, based on Android 13, features subtle UI changes and reduced pre-installed apps, enhancing user customization.

Camera Performance

The standout feature of the Realme C53 is its 108MP primary camera, although it captures 12MP images by default. While the camera exhibits swift focus in well-lit environments, it struggles with maintaining proper contrast ratios, resulting in oversaturated colours and limited dynamic range. Indoor and low-light shots tend to lose detail due to high noise levels, and the dedicated night mode fails to effectively curb this issue. The 8MP front-facing camera delivers acceptable results but lacks facial detail and natural skin tones.

Battery and Charging

The device houses a substantial 5,000mAh battery, providing over a day's worth of usage with light activities. In PCMark 3.0 battery tests, it recorded an impressive score of 18 hours and 30 minutes. Charging speeds are decent, taking around 2 hours and 15 minutes for a full charge using the included 18W charger.

Verdict

Overall, the Realme C53 presents an appealing package in the budget smartphone segment. While its design, display, and battery life are commendable, its camera performance falls short of expectations. With an asking price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, it faces competition from alternatives like Realme C55, which offers better features such as higher storage, improved chipset, and faster charging. But it certainly looks like a good deal for someone who are looking for a decent device, with good looks and performance under the 10K range.

