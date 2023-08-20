Google One's dark web report feature for Indian users: Explained

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Dark web report feature now available for Google One subscribers in India

In a move aimed at boosting online security, tech giant Google is launching the Dark Web Report feature for its subscribers in India who are part of the Google One program. This new feature is designed to empower users by enabling them to monitor their personal information on the dark web—a notorious online realm used by hackers and wrongdoers for illicit activities, including trading sensitive personal data.

The Dark Web Report feature, according to Google, focuses on safeguarding users' crucial details like name, date of birth, contact number, email, and other particulars from falling into the hands of cybercriminals who often engage in identity theft and financial fraud. The feature works by sending alerts to users whenever their personal information is detected on the dark web. This notification system not only provides individuals with the chance to respond promptly but also helps them stay vigilant against potential fraudulent activities.

Activating the dark web report option involves creating a personalised monitoring profile, wherein users input and select the specific information they wish to track. Should any relevant data surface on the dark web, the tool immediately notifies the affected user and offers guidance on steps to take to secure the compromised information. While regular Google users can conduct a single dark web check for a particular email address, they won't receive continuous monitoring or new search notifications.

Google One members, however, gain access to a more comprehensive range of features through the Dark Web Report. They can use it to check if their name, birth date and a maximum of ten email addresses and phone numbers have appeared on the dark web.

In addition, subscribers can opt for real-time dark web monitoring, ensuring they receive ongoing updates on any discoveries, along with recommended actions and assistance.

Moreover, the Dark Web Report feature doesn't just identify exposed personal information; it also pinpoints related data that might have been compromised in data breaches or hacking attempts. The platform assures users that this comparison process follows stringent privacy guidelines, and individuals retain the freedom to delete or deactivate tracking at their discretion.

