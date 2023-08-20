Sunday, August 20, 2023
     
Musk admits shortage of exceptional social networks, pledges to build one

Several users shared their thoughts regarding Musk's statement. One person praised social network X, while another user made a snarky comment about Mark Zuckerberg's newly launched platform, Threads.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2023 11:59 IST
Elon musk commits to creating remarkable social network:
Image Source : FILE Elon musk commits to creating remarkable social network: Know more

Elon Musk, the founder of X, recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of social networks, stating that there are no exceptional options available. He affirmed his commitment to change this by creating a new and improved social network.

Musk shared his thoughts on X, saying, "The sad truth is that there are no great “social networks” right now."

He continued, "We may fail, as so many have predicted, but we will try our best to make there be at least one."

Various users chimed in with their opinions on Musk's statement. While one individual praised X as a great social network, another user took a dig at Mark Zuckerberg's platform, saying, "At least you can't do worse than Zuck's app that lost 99% of its users in just 4 days."

Musk also took to X the previous day to share a positive message, "Although there are some bad things in the world, remember that there are many good things too"

In the previous month, the tech billionaire had assured users that X is a space where they can be their authentic selves. He also emphasised the platform's goal of becoming a reliable and credible source of information on the internet.

However, Musk's recent decision to remove the block feature on X caused a stir among users. This change means that users will no longer be able to block others, except in direct messages (DMs). This decision was met with backlash, as many users expressed concerns about potential abuse and stalking.

Some users, such as the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account, argued that the block feature is essential for maintaining a positive experience on the platform. They highlighted the need to control the environment, especially in dealing with trolls and spammers.

Others raised concerns about the impact on women's safety, pointing out that removing the ability to block abusers could lead to continued harassment and stalking.

Inputs from IANS

