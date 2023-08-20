Report: Samsung exploring 440MP camera sensor development - Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, made waves earlier this year with its 200-megapixel camera sensor featured in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. But the company seems to be setting its sights even higher, as reports suggest they are working on creating a massive 440-megapixel sensor along with a 1-inch sensor.

According to information from tipster Revengus, as reported by SamMobile, Samsung is gearing up for mass production of three new camera sensors in the latter part of 2024. These include a 200-megapixel HP7 sensor, a 50-megapixel GN6 sensor (possibly 1-inch type), and an astonishing 440-megapixel HU1 sensor.

Reportedly one of Samsung's competitors, Sony, has already introduced a 1-inch type sensor, the IMX 989, which is featured in top Android flagships like the OPPO Find X6 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Vivo X90 Pro+, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra. This suggests that Samsung might be keen on claiming a share of this technology segment for itself by developing its own 1-inch type sensor.

While these sensors are being developed in-house, Revengus suggests that they might not find their way into Samsung's own products. It's possible that the GN6 sensor could be targeted for manufacturers in the Greater China region, while the 200-megapixel HP7 sensor might have initially been planned for the S25U but was canceled due to high costs.

In addition, Revengus hints at another potential player—a 320-megapixel sensor that might find its home in the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, though that release is still a ways off.

At present, the Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts Samsung's in-house 1/1.3" ISOCELL HP2 200-megapixel sensor. On the other hand, the standard Galaxy S23 and S23+ both feature the same 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN3 sensor, which was also used in the Galaxy S22 and S22+. Notably, Google also employs Samsung's 50-megapixel GN1 sensors to power its Pixel 7 series of phones.

