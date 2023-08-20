WhatsApp's new feature: Edit captions for media messages on Android and iOS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp introduces caption edit on Android and iOS

In a move to enhance user experience, instant messaging platform WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has unveiled a new caption message edit feature for both Android and iOS devices. The feature, previously limited to text messages, has now been expanded to encompass media messages. To determine if this feature is accessible, users can simply tap and hold on a recent message that includes a caption, as reported by WABetaInfo.

This enhancement allows users to rectify and modify captions for various media types, including videos, GIFs, and documents, all within 15 minutes of sending the message. One of the key benefits of this new addition is that it empowers users to correct errors and enhance the overall quality of their conversations.

ALSO READ | Google One's dark web report feature for Indian users: Explained

By extending this functionality to encompass images, videos, GIFs, and documents, the platform ensures that users can improve the clarity and context of their messages even after they've been sent. It's important to note that the ability to edit captions for messages is restricted to the device from which the message was originally sent.

Currently, the caption message edit feature is available to some users who have updated WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store and WhatsApp for Android from the Play Store to the latest version. The feature is expected to roll out to more users gradually in the upcoming days.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp beta for iOS: Preview the revamped settings interface

Notably, just recently, Meta's Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made an announcement regarding an HD Photos feature for WhatsApp. This feature will allow users to send high-definition photos, and it is set to be introduced globally over the next few weeks. Furthermore, the company revealed plans to introduce HD Videos in the near future, offering users an enhanced multimedia experience.

Latest Technology News