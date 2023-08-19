WhatsApp beta for iOS: Preview the revamped settings interface

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp beta for iOS reveals redesigned 'You' Tab in settings

WhatsApp, an instant messaging app owned by Meta, is gearing up to introduce major improvements to its interface. Reports suggest that the app's settings screen will soon undergo a clearer redesign, providing users with a more streamlined and user-friendly layout.

In a recent update, the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 23.17.1.70 was rolled out via the TestFlight app. This update has allowed select beta testers to preview the revamped settings page, according to insights from WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks WhatsApp developments.

The changes are immediately evident from the shared screenshot. The conventional settings tab has been replaced by a fresh "You" tab, prominently displaying the user's profile photo. This alteration holds significance as it will facilitate easy switching between accounts once the multi-account feature is introduced for iOS.

Image Source : WABETAINFOScreenshot shared by WABETAINFO

Beyond this, WhatsApp has introduced three new entry points to accentuate crucial sections of the app. These include swift access to privacy settings, the contacts list, and the user's profile. Additionally, a new shortcut positioned above the profile photo permits swift access to view and share the user's personal QR Code.

However, this isn't the only interface upgrade users can anticipate. WhatsApp is reportedly working on additional improvements for the app's interface in future updates.

For now, the redesigned settings interface is accessible to a select group of beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update via the TestFlight app. In the coming weeks, this update is set to roll out to an even wider user base.

In related news, Meta recently unveiled an update for WhatsApp that enables users to send photos in their original quality to friends and family. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, mentioned this HD-quality photo feature in a post. This enhancement is expected to reach users in phases over the upcoming week.

