Top 5 camera smartphones for World Photography Day 2023

As the world celebrates World Photography Day, we delve into the world of smartphones that excel in capturing life's precious moments. Here are the top 5 camera smartphones that have taken the stage in 2023, presenting a blend of innovation, functionality, and affordability.

1. iPhone 14 Pro

Undoubtedly, the iPhone 14 Pro stands as a prime choice for those with a keen eye for photography and an open budget. Priced at Rs 1,29,900, this smartphone introduces a powerful 48MP primary camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto sensor. On the front, a 12MP camera caters to your selfie needs.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

For fans of the Android ecosystem, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra shines with its Snapdragon & Gen 2 chipset. The phone boasts a dynamic quad-camera setup, flaunting a remarkable 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and two 10MP telephoto sensors. Selfie lovers will find joy in the 12MP front camera, and the inclusion of the S Pen stylus adds an extra touch of functionality. The price tag reads Rs. 1,24,999.

3. Google Pixel 7 Pro

Earning its place in the limelight, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has garnered attention for its exceptional camera and functionality. Anchored by a 50MP main camera sensor, complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 48MP telephoto lens, this smartphone excels in capturing breathtaking images in diverse scenarios and focal lengths. With support for 5X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom, its Rs. 70,999 price tag makes it an appealing choice.

4. Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro, priced at Rs. 79,999, unveils a triple camera arrangement that sets a new standard for excellence. Boasting a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 115-degree field of view, and a 50MP telephoto sensor equipped with an f/2.0 floating lens for 3x optical zoom, this smartphone delivers outstanding photography. Notably, it offers a selection of customisable portrait lens effects ranging from 35mm to 90mm.

5. Vivo X90 Pro

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo presents the X90 Pro as a flagship model that excels in photography. Its remarkable camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP portrait lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the rear. Selfies are taken care of by a 32MP front sensor. The Vivo X90 Pro is priced at Rs. 84,999.

