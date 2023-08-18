How to swiftly edit messages on WhatsApp

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to edit messages on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to edit their messages, providing a convenient solution for correcting typos, misplacements, or misunderstandings. This feature comes alongside other updates like the ability to secure private chats and log in on multiple devices.

The editing option, known as the "Edit" button, permits users to modify messages, although within a specified time frame. This enhancement can be especially helpful in preventing embarrassment or confusion arising from inadvertent errors. However, the editing window is limited, and changes cannot be made at any time.

The feature is readily available to all users and becomes instantly visible. If an individual is not using the latest WhatsApp version, they won't receive the edited message; instead, the platform will display a notice indicating that the message was edited on the latest version. This necessitates updating the app to view edited messages.

Compared to the delete option, this new feature proves advantageous as it enables users to promptly rectify minor mistakes without having to delete and rewrite the entire message. WhatsApp offers both alternatives – editing and deleting – to users.

The process of quickly editing a message involves a few simple steps:

Open the WhatsApp app and navigate to any chat. Long-press the message that requires editing. Choose the "Edit Message" option that appears, allowing you to modify the text.

However, users must bear in mind that the editing window lasts for only 15 minutes. Beyond this time frame, modifications are no longer possible, and the message must be deleted if any errors persist.

Importantly, edited messages do not trigger new chat notifications for recipients, implying that unless changes are made promptly, recipients won't be aware of modifications. The editing feature encompasses text as well as media content like photos and videos. It's accessible to both iOS and Android users, enhancing communication across the board.

