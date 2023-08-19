Elon Musk to eliminate Block feature from X, says 'it makes no sense'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk now to drop Block feature on X

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), recently announced a significant change that has sparked mixed reactions among users. He revealed that the platform's "Block" feature, which allows users to prevent others from interacting with, viewing, and following their accounts, will be removed. This change, excluding the feature's availability in direct messages (DMs), has frustrated many users.

Musk expressed his decision in a Twitter exchange with a follower, stating that the Block feature will no longer be a part of the platform's functionalities. He went on to share his belief that the move makes no sense, which further fueled the ongoing debate.

In June, Musk advocated for the removal of the Block feature, suggesting that a more robust form of the "Mute" feature should take its place. This idea was rooted in his concerns about mass blocking campaigns, notably against users subscribed to Twitter Blue.

While Musk and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who supported the idea of a "100 Per Cent mute only" system, seems to back this change, a considerable number of users disagree. Many view the Block feature as essential for maintaining a safe online environment. They argue that it's crucial in preventing harassment, abuse, and the spread of harmful content.

One user voiced concerns about the potential impact on women's safety, suggesting that without the Block feature, abusers could continue to follow and stalk their victims. Another user stressed that controlling their experience on the platform matters, especially given the prevalence of trolls and spammers.

Notably, the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account mentioned the importance of the Block feature in protecting users from negative interactions. Many users echoed this sentiment, expressing their worry that removing the Block feature might pave the way for more undesirable behavior on the platform.

