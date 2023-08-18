Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 15 lineup could feature enhanced charging speeds of up to 35W

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 models might support faster charging capabilities of up to 35W, resulting in quicker charging speeds compared to current models. The iPhone 14 Pro is presently limited to 27W charging, while the standard iPhone 14 offers 20W charging. A full recharge for an iPhone 14 Pro Max at these rates takes around two hours.

According to reports from 9to5Mac and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, select iPhone 15 models, set to be launched next month, are expected to incorporate this faster charging technology. Ming-Chi Kuo also indicated that Apple might transition from Lightning to USB-C in 2023, enabling even faster charging for iPhone 15 Pro models, likely supported via Apple-certified cables.

ALSO READ: Test 'Emergency Alert: Severe' message reveals government's readiness for crisis communication

The faster charging feature could potentially be made available with Apple-certified cables, as Kuo suggested. Apple had introduced a 35W Dual USB-C charger last year that could fully charge current iPhone models at top speed. Additionally, a 30W USB-C charger, initially designed for the MacBook Air, is also compatible with iPhones and iPads.

Details remain uncertain about whether the 35W charging will be a feature across all iPhone 15 models. These new models are expected to showcase a redesigned look with subtly curved edges, thinner display bezels, and an enlarged camera bump.

For the Pro versions, Apple is rumoured to introduce an Action Button replacing the Mute/Ring Switch, employ the A17 Bionic chip, feature an updated titanium frame, and offer improved cameras, including a periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

ALSO READ: Google's Transparency Center unveiled to enhance policy clarity and accessibility

With the potential for faster charging, these developments suggest Apple's ongoing commitment to enhancing user experience through innovative technology, setting the stage for the forthcoming iPhone 15 launch.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News