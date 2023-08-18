Friday, August 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google's Transparency Center unveiled to enhance policy clarity and accessibility

Google's Transparency Center unveiled to enhance policy clarity and accessibility

Google has launched the 'Transparency Center', a centralized resource designed to facilitate the understanding of the company's product policies.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2023 14:17 IST
Google, Transparency Center
Image Source : GOOGLE Google Transparency Center simplifies policy understanding

Google has introduced a novel initiative called the 'Transparency Center', aimed at providing a centralized resource to comprehend the company's product policies with ease and speed. In a blog post, the tech giant outlined that this center consolidates existing resources and policies, offering users convenient access to information about policy creation, enforcement, and more.

The constantly shifting online threat landscape necessitates Google to continuously evolve its policies to combat abuse on its platforms. Given the diverse applications of its products, the company customizes policies for each platform, striving to ensure a secure and positive user experience.

Through the Transparency Center, users can gain insights into Google's policy development process, and enforcement procedures, and access specific policies categorized by product and service. The hub also presents crucial guiding principles, including Google's AI principles launched in 2018.

ALSO READ: Apple's ascent toward top rank coincides with an anticipated decade-low in Global Smartphone Shipments

Furthermore, the platform presents background details about Google's transparency reports. It dedicates a separate page to assist users in reporting harmful content and lodging appeals across various services. The company emphasizes that its appeals process prioritizes due process, efficiency, and transparency in user appeals against enforcement decisions.

ALSO READ: How to block spam emails in your Gmail?

Related Stories
Google News introduces Gujarati and Punjabi languages

Google News introduces Gujarati and Punjabi languages

Google Meet introduces Q&A moderation: Here's how It works

Google Meet introduces Q&A moderation: Here's how It works

Android phones get auto-zoom QR code reader by Google

Android phones get auto-zoom QR code reader by Google

YouTube rolls out enhanced 1080p for premium desktop subscribers

YouTube rolls out enhanced 1080p for premium desktop subscribers

Google Docs gets linkable headlines feature: Know what it is

Google Docs gets linkable headlines feature: Know what it is

Google Doodle pays tribute to Sridevi on her 60th birthday

Google Doodle pays tribute to Sridevi on her 60th birthday

Google Sheets now features pre-fill option: Know how it works

Google Sheets now features pre-fill option: Know how it works

YouTube trials countdown timer on ad-block alerts

YouTube trials countdown timer on ad-block alerts

Google Doodle honours Turkish astronomer Nuzhet Gokdogan on her 113th birthday

Google Doodle honours Turkish astronomer Nuzhet Gokdogan on her 113th birthday

Google doodle celebrates textile heritage of India on 77th Independence Day

Google doodle celebrates textile heritage of India on 77th Independence Day

Google introduces 'Memories' view using AI technology for Photos

Google introduces 'Memories' view using AI technology for Photos

Google's AI division creating a tool to provide life advice: Sources

Google's AI division creating a tool to provide life advice: Sources

In a recent announcement, Google unveiled 'Project IDX', an AI-enhanced browser-based development environment designed for constructing full-stack web and multiplatform applications. The project currently supports popular frameworks like Angular, Flutter, Next.js, React, Svelte, and Vue, alongside languages such as JavaScript and Dart. Google also revealed plans to expand its support to languages like Python and Go.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News