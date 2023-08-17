Thursday, August 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple's ascent toward top rank coincides with an anticipated decade-low in Global Smartphone Shipments

Apple's ascent toward top rank coincides with an anticipated decade-low in Global Smartphone Shipments

In 2023, global smartphone shipments are expected to plummet by 6%, hitting a ten-year low at around 1.15 billion units. Economic obstacles in Asia, especially China, have impeded growth projections.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2023 18:04 IST
Apple,
Image Source : FILE Apple's ascension to the top spot imminent

Global smartphone shipments are predicted to experience a significant decline in 2023, reaching a 6% drop to approximately 1.15 billion units, marking the lowest point in a decade. Asia, particularly China, faces economic headwinds that have hindered anticipated growth. Preliminary data from Counterpoint Research reveals that regional challenges have led to intensifying declines across emerging markets, contributing to record-high smartphone replacement rates.

North America is also impacting global recovery, with a disappointing first half of 2023 setting the stage for double-digit full-year declines. Despite positive job market trends and decreasing inflation, consumer hesitation to upgrade their devices has pushed replacement rates to unprecedented levels in the US and globally.

ALSO READ: Jio, Airtel and Vi offer affordable postpaid choices for consumers

 

Nonetheless, there is a noticeable trend of growth in premium and ultra-premium smartphone segments, which benefits manufacturers like Apple with a strong presence in higher market segments. This trend could potentially propel Apple to the top spot globally in terms of annual shipments for the first time. According to Jeff Fieldhack, North America's Research Director, Apple's proximity to the number one spot is remarkable, with only a few days' worth of sales separating it from the current leader.

The upcoming launch of the iPhone 15 in Q4 holds significant importance. This launch window is seen as an opportunity for carriers to attract high-value customers. With an extensive installed base from the iPhone 12 series, aggressive promotional activities are expected, placing Apple in a favourable position.

ALSO READ: Test 'Emergency Alert: Severe' message reveals government's readiness for crisis communication

Related Stories
Apple headphones expected to launch by next month with USB-C port: Know more

Apple headphones expected to launch by next month with USB-C port: Know more

iPhone 15 series is expected to feature 256GB storage, 48-megapixel rear cameras, more

iPhone 15 series is expected to feature 256GB storage, 48-megapixel rear cameras, more

Apple's upcoming iPad Pro models featuring OLED displays set for early 2024 mass production

Apple's upcoming iPad Pro models featuring OLED displays set for early 2024 mass production

AirTag Success Story: Stolen possessions tracked and criminal apprehended, thanks to Apple's device

AirTag Success Story: Stolen possessions tracked and criminal apprehended, thanks to Apple's device

Russia restricts use of Apple devices by government officials amidst surveillance allegations

Russia restricts use of Apple devices by government officials amidst surveillance allegations

New Apple patent suggests rollable iPhone in the works

New Apple patent suggests rollable iPhone in the works

Life-saving Apple Watch: Trail runner rescued after fall, reports say

Life-saving Apple Watch: Trail runner rescued after fall, reports say

How to save your iPhone from water damage?

How to save your iPhone from water damage?

India is in Apple's top five smartphone markets: Report

India is in Apple's top five smartphone markets: Report

iPhone 15 Leaks: Expected features, key changes, design and pricing

iPhone 15 Leaks: Expected features, key changes, design and pricing

iPhone sales drive record-breaking June quarter performance in India: Tim Cook

iPhone sales drive record-breaking June quarter performance in India: Tim Cook

Apple's iPhone 15 series expected to Be announced on September 13

Apple's iPhone 15 series expected to Be announced on September 13

Musk seeks Apple fee reduction to maximize creators' earnings on Twitter

Musk seeks Apple fee reduction to maximize creators' earnings on Twitter

iPhone 16 Pro to boast stacked camera sensor technology for stunning shots: Leaked report

iPhone 16 Pro to boast stacked camera sensor technology for stunning shots: Leaked report

 

In China, Apple is benefiting from the growing share of the premium smartphone segment. The company's strong position in this segment is expected to contribute to its overall performance.

As the smartphone industry faces challenges in 2023, particularly in terms of declining shipments, Apple's resilience and dominance in premium markets are positioning the company for potential growth and a competitive edge on a global scale.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News